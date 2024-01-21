Roy Excited for Second NHL Opportunity

Patrick Roy has honed his coaching skill set in QMJHL since coaching Colorado Avalanche

GettyImages-483541171
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

When Lou Lamoriello called, Patrick Roy was more than eager to pick up the phone.

The Hall of Fame goaltender had waited patiently for a chance to get back behind an NHL bench, though patiently should not be mistaken for idly. In the nearly eight years since Roy left the Colorado Avalanche, he’s been sharpening and refining his coaching style, finding continued success with the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts. This past season Roy won his second Memorial Cup – the other coming in 2006 – and his first QMJHL title. On Saturday he was named the 19th Head Coach in New York Islanders history and took a moment to reflect.

“When I left Colorado I thought the phone would ring faster, but it did not,” Roy said. “I'm proud of taking the time to go back to junior working with those guys, learning to resource myself in the game and making sure that I stay on top of [the changing culture of the game].”

“I'm very happy that I did this,” Roy added. “And I'm very happy that I received this call… I couldn’t say no to this opportunity.”

Roy is a decorated junior coach – his 524 wins are sixth-most all-time in the QMJHL – and he’s had success at the NHL level as well, winning the Jack Adams Award in 2014 with the Colorado Avalanche. He recorded a record of 130-92-24 in three seasons with the Avs from 2013-16.

“Patrick can flat-out coach,” Lamoriello said. “I've actually watched a lot of his junior games. We certainly watched the Memorial Cup, but also knew what he did with the team that we had in Colorado. You just go back to what the record was there. As far as Patrick's personality, he's fiery, he loves the game, he's got a passion about him and I think it's great. I think it's going to be great for our players.”

Presser 1/24: Lamoriello & Roy

In addition to learning how to relate to and develop a new generation of players in junior, Roy said he’s gained a greater appreciation for coaching overall since his last NHL stint.

“I learned to respect even more the work of the coaching,” Roy said. “Coming to the rink early, working hard to help the players with ideas and I really want to establish a bit of what we did in Colorado, which was a partnership with the players. We want the players to buy into what we'll do as a coaching staff and help them to achieve their goal.”

Contrary to how you’d think a goalie with 551 wins and three Vezina Trophies would act, Roy plans to leave the day-to-day goalie work to Goaltending Coach Piero Greco, but will act as a sounding board should Ilya Sorokin or Semyon Varlamov – who he coached in Colorado – should seek it. When asked about any involvement in player personnel, given his role as GM and coach in junior, Roy said his focus is squarely on coaching.

“I just want to worry about my relationship with the players and the media and try to use the media as a bridge between us and our fans,” Roy said. “Our fans base is extremely important. I want the fans to come into our games and be excited. I want our fans to walk in the street wearing that jersey and be so proud of that team. That's my objective.”

Patrick Roy hired as the new Islanders coach

The Islanders crest also sparked an emotional response from Roy, who said seeing the banners at Northwell Health Ice Center reminded him of playing against Mike Bossy, Billy Smith, Clark Gillies, etc.

“I'm very proud to be in the footsteps of these guys and hopefully that I cam make a difference as well,” Roy said.

It was a little early for Roy to share the changes he plans to implement to achieve the consistency both he and Lamoriello are looking for, but the new coach is excited to get going. It’s been a long wait for Roy to get back to the NHL, but as of Saturday, he’s back, and thrilled for the opportunity.

“I'm excited about working with this group and helping them,” Roy said. “I'm just excited about the challenge.”

