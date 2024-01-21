Roy Excited for Second NHL Opportunity

When Lou Lamoriello called, Patrick Roy was more than eager to pick up the phone.

The Hall of Fame goaltender had waited patiently for a chance to get back behind an NHL bench, though patiently should not be mistaken for idly. In the nearly eight years since Roy left the Colorado Avalanche, he’s been sharpening and refining his coaching style, finding continued success with the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts. This past season Roy won his second Memorial Cup – the other coming in 2006 – and his first QMJHL title. On Saturday he was named the 19th Head Coach in New York Islanders history and took a moment to reflect.

“When I left Colorado I thought the phone would ring faster, but it did not,” Roy said. “I'm proud of taking the time to go back to junior working with those guys, learning to resource myself in the game and making sure that I stay on top of [the changing culture of the game].”

“I'm very happy that I did this,” Roy added. “And I'm very happy that I received this call… I couldn’t say no to this opportunity.”

Roy is a decorated junior coach – his 524 wins are sixth-most all-time in the QMJHL – and he’s had success at the NHL level as well, winning the Jack Adams Award in 2014 with the Colorado Avalanche. He recorded a record of 130-92-24 in three seasons with the Avs from 2013-16.

“Patrick can flat-out coach,” Lamoriello said. “I've actually watched a lot of his junior games. We certainly watched the Memorial Cup, but also knew what he did with the team that we had in Colorado. You just go back to what the record was there. As far as Patrick's personality, he's fiery, he loves the game, he's got a passion about him and I think it's great. I think it's going to be great for our players.”