Ritchie Ramping Up in Rookie Season

Cal Ritchie turned some heads on the New York Islanders recent road trip.

In the literal sense, Ritchie spun everyone around with his spin-o-rama pass to Anthony Duclair for the game-winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 15. That play – the first of three Ritchie-Duclair hookups in the last four games – may have caught the eye of Canadian media who haven’t regularly watched Ritchie, but the Isles are certainly aware of the 21-year-olds talent.

“He's doing a heck of a job,” said Mathew Barzal, who fed Ritchie on the play in Edmonton. “Every day I see a little bit of growth in him and his patience on the ice. He's got great IQ and furthermore, just him being more comfortable in game situations, playing more minutes, being in different situations.”

Ritchie’s responsibilities have increased steadily throughout the season, in part due to injuries to mainstays like Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri, but also because the rookie keeps rising to the occasion.

He’s played on the Islanders top power-play unit for a few weeks, working along the goal line.

“They want that ready look on the goal line, so [I’m] trying to be there for Barzy for an out,” Ritchie said. “I’m just trying to make some plays and I'm kind of learning as it goes.”