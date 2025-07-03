Isles Day to Day: Development Camp Day Four

Notes, quotes and observations from Day Four of Islanders development camp

20250701_Day2_Group1_FINAL-9
By Alan Fuehring
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Thursday morning at Northwell Health Ice Center for the fourth and final day of development camp. See below for the breakdown of the groups and see the full roster here.

Forwards:

48 - Matthew Maggio
54 - Kamil Bednarik
57 - Cole Eiserman
58 - Cam Thiesing
61 - Joey Larson
63 - Danny Nelson
67 - Gleb Veremyev
72 - Jesse Nurmi
78 - Tomas Poletin
81 - Jacob Kvasnicka

Defensemen:

33 - Dennis Good Bogg
36 - Isaiah George
43 - Tomas Machu
47 - Xavier Veilleux
71 - Matthew Schaefer
83 - Jonathan Brown

Goalies

35 - Tristan Lennox
75 - Reid Dyck

The final day of development camp drew quite the crowd. Matt Martin made a surprise appearance at the open practice, greeting fans who lined up for aautographs and take pictures with the former Islanders winger. Martin announced his retirement on June 24 and became the Special Assistant to the General Manager.

News Feed

Eiserman Eager to Build Off Strong Freshman Campaign in First Isles Development Camp

Islanders 2025 Blue and White Scrimmage Notebook

Islanders Sign Shabanov

Islanders Sign Heineman

George and Ritchie Carry NHL Experience, Childhood Memories Together into Isles Development Camp

Darche Adds Depth at All Positions on First Day of Free Agency

Islanders Sign Holmstrom

Islanders Sign Bear, Highmore, McWard, Terry, Berg, Dorrington, Drew, Mitton, and Rowe

7 Facts: Jonathan Drouin

Islanders Sign Drouin

7 Facts: David Rittich

Islanders Sign Rittich

Get to Know Burke Hood

Islanders Sign DeAngelo

Isles Day to Day: Development Camp Day Two

Inside Matthew Schaefer’s First Day of Islanders Development Camp

Romanov Agrees to Eight-Year Deal

Eklund is Thrilled to Arrive on Long Island, Reunite with Odelius