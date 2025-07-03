Isles Day to Day: Development Camp Day Four

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Thursday morning at Northwell Health Ice Center for the fourth and final day of development camp. See below for the breakdown of the groups and see the full roster here.
Forwards:
48 - Matthew Maggio
54 - Kamil Bednarik
57 - Cole Eiserman
58 - Cam Thiesing
61 - Joey Larson
63 - Danny Nelson
67 - Gleb Veremyev
72 - Jesse Nurmi
78 - Tomas Poletin
81 - Jacob Kvasnicka
Defensemen:
33 - Dennis Good Bogg
36 - Isaiah George
43 - Tomas Machu
47 - Xavier Veilleux
71 - Matthew Schaefer
83 - Jonathan Brown
Goalies
35 - Tristan Lennox
75 - Reid Dyck
The final day of development camp drew quite the crowd. Matt Martin made a surprise appearance at the open practice, greeting fans who lined up for aautographs and take pictures with the former Islanders winger. Martin announced his retirement on June 24 and became the Special Assistant to the General Manager.