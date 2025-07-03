Isles Day to Day: Development Camp Day Four

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Thursday morning at Northwell Health Ice Center for the fourth and final day of development camp. See below for the breakdown of the groups and see the full roster here.

Forwards:

48 - Matthew Maggio

54 - Kamil Bednarik

57 - Cole Eiserman

58 - Cam Thiesing

61 - Joey Larson

63 - Danny Nelson

67 - Gleb Veremyev

72 - Jesse Nurmi

78 - Tomas Poletin

81 - Jacob Kvasnicka

Defensemen:

33 - Dennis Good Bogg

36 - Isaiah George

43 - Tomas Machu

47 - Xavier Veilleux

71 - Matthew Schaefer

83 - Jonathan Brown

Goalies

35 - Tristan Lennox

75 - Reid Dyck

The final day of development camp drew quite the crowd. Matt Martin made a surprise appearance at the open practice, greeting fans who lined up for aautographs and take pictures with the former Islanders winger. Martin announced his retirement on June 24 and became the Special Assistant to the General Manager.