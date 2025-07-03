Eiserman Eager to Build Off Strong Freshman Campaign in First Isles Development Camp

The 19-year-old says being at Isles facilities is “surreal,” coming off a 25-goal, 36-point campaign with BU

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

When Cole Eiserman put on a New York Islanders jersey for development camp, started training at Northwell Health Ice Center for the first time, and had a stall with his name on it in the Islanders locker room, he felt his NHL dreams becoming more and more tangible.

“It’s starting to feel like more of a reality coming soon,” Eiserman said. “It’s definitely cool to see the logo, have the colors on.”

Islanders Development Camp kicked off immediately after the 2025 NHL Draft this year, meaning NCAA players were able to participate and train with the junior, AHL and European prospects in the Isles system. The NCAA players were not able to attend the September Rookie Camps the team had staged in recent years due to their collegiate commitments.

“It’s awesome, obviously we weren’t here last year, so it’s really cool to get on the ice, wear the jersey and have that compete,” Eiserman said. “Everyone’s wearing an NHL jersey, so the compete and pace is high. [There are] a lot of really good players here. It’s surreal, having the logo and putting the gear on.”

Eiserman had an impressive freshman campaign, establishing himself on the collegiate stage with a 25-goal, 36-point season for the Boston University Terriers. The 19-year-old showcased his shot, as his 25 goals led the team and ranked first among NCAA freshmen. That kind of first-year success gave the 6’0,” 200 lbs. winger a boost of confidence coming into his first Isles camp.

“Just to have that year, I feel a lot less pressure and a lot more comfortable around here,” Eiserman said. “[The NCAA] is a more pro-style game, a lot more mature. I can play both sides of the puck and can do a lot of things that maybe I wasn’t able to do last year.”

Perhaps there isn’t a player who’s more familiar with Eiserman’s game than Kamil Bednarik. The two played their rookie season together at BU after they were drafted by the Islanders. Eiserman was selected 20th overall and Bednarik went 61st overall, but they have been close friends since they competed in NTDP evaluation camps.

The wingers both played on the U.S. National U17 Team in 2022-23 and became we consistent linemates the following season with the U18 squad. Bednarik knows first-hand how special Eiserman’s shot is, having watched it evolve throughout the years.

“His shot is a natural gift,” Bednarik said. “He works really hard on it, so it’s a mix of both. He had that skill since he was a little kid. I see him work in it all the time.”

Not only have they been teammates for years, they’re also roommates and classmates at BU. From notching assists on each other’s goals to presenting in group projects together in class, they’ve built a pretty strong bond. The two will also play their sophomore year at BU.

“I can’t get rid of him.” Bednarik said with a laugh.

Eiserman is looking forward to building off of last season and views development camp as a tool to improve next season, while establishing his work ethic in the Islanders organization.

“I want to start a foundation, meet the guys, showing everyone how I work on and off the ice,” Eiserman said. “Just make a good first impression.”

Eiserman is getting to learn from the development staff that kept in touch with him throughout his season at BU. The Isles staff checked in and offered guidance to Eiserman, but led with a hands-off approach for the most part as he navigated his first NCAA season.

“I’ve been talking to all the player development guys, honestly, they were comfortable with me doing my own thing,” Eiserman said. “They let Pando [Head Coach and former Islander Jay Pandolfo] do his thing and let me have my year. But they were staying in touch, teaching me how to be a pro and get ready for the next level quicker and quicker. They’ve been great.”

A major highlight of Eiserman’s season was his gold medal win with Team USA in the 2025 World Junior Championship, alongside fellow Isles prospect, 2023 second-round pick Danny Nelson. Eiserman rose to the occasion and played a variety of roles, contributing seven points (3G, 4A) in the tournament.

“He’s a funny kid off the ice, super fun to be around,” Nelson said. “On the ice, he’s a true competitor. He loves to score, it was super fun to play with him.”

Eiserman’s personable celebrations and infectious energy caught fire on social media, which motivates him to work hard for the fans.

“My parents see my clips on [social media] a lot more than I do, they’re into that stuff,” Eiserman said. “My mom always sends me stuff if the Isles fans are loving me, I appreciate it.”

Eiserman got to see that passion from the fanbase up close and personal. Islanders fans packed the rink for practices and the Blue and White Scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center, showing their support for Eiserman and the Isles prospects throughout the week.

“They’re really passionate fans as I’ve learned,” Eiserman. “To have that many people watching their young guys, the prospects, it’s important to us and shows they care. We’re going to work hard and show that we care too.”

