Eiserman Eager to Build Off Strong Freshman Campaign in First Isles Development Camp

When Cole Eiserman put on a New York Islanders jersey for development camp, started training at Northwell Health Ice Center for the first time, and had a stall with his name on it in the Islanders locker room, he felt his NHL dreams becoming more and more tangible.

“It’s starting to feel like more of a reality coming soon,” Eiserman said. “It’s definitely cool to see the logo, have the colors on.”

Islanders Development Camp kicked off immediately after the 2025 NHL Draft this year, meaning NCAA players were able to participate and train with the junior, AHL and European prospects in the Isles system. The NCAA players were not able to attend the September Rookie Camps the team had staged in recent years due to their collegiate commitments.

“It’s awesome, obviously we weren’t here last year, so it’s really cool to get on the ice, wear the jersey and have that compete,” Eiserman said. “Everyone’s wearing an NHL jersey, so the compete and pace is high. [There are] a lot of really good players here. It’s surreal, having the logo and putting the gear on.”

Eiserman had an impressive freshman campaign, establishing himself on the collegiate stage with a 25-goal, 36-point season for the Boston University Terriers. The 19-year-old showcased his shot, as his 25 goals led the team and ranked first among NCAA freshmen. That kind of first-year success gave the 6’0,” 200 lbs. winger a boost of confidence coming into his first Isles camp.

“Just to have that year, I feel a lot less pressure and a lot more comfortable around here,” Eiserman said. “[The NCAA] is a more pro-style game, a lot more mature. I can play both sides of the puck and can do a lot of things that maybe I wasn’t able to do last year.”