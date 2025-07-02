George and Ritchie Carry NHL Experience, Childhood Memories Together into Isles Development Camp

Isaiah George and Cal Ritchie go way back.

Long before the days were highly touted prospects in the New York Iskanders system, they were running around playing lacrosse together in their hometown of Oakville, Ontario.

Lacrosse is a close cousin to hockey and in Canada can often be a summer activity when the ice has melted. The strength, endurance, hand-eye coordination and a lot of running around helped the two kids bond and develop skills early that translated to the ice.

“We were probably like nine or 10 years old, I just remember how strong he was back then playing with him,” Ritchie said of George. “He was just a beast, running over guys in lacrosse, that was pretty funny.”

“Oddly enough that’s the only sport we played together as kids,” George said with a laugh.

Flash forward 10 years and they were opponents in the Ontario Hockey League, as George and the London Knights faced Ritchie and the Oshawa Generals for three seasons. The two faced off against each other for the OHL title in 2024, with George and Knights coming out on top. George contributed three assists and sturdy defense for the Knights in the four-game series, while Ritchie exploded with a four-point game (1G, 3A) for the Generals in Game Two. They both saw each other as tough adversaries.

“He’s a really good player, really good guy, super humble,” George said of Ritchie. “Out on the ice, he’s smart and skilled. When I played against him in junior, he was always one of those guys who was super dangerous. I’m happy to have him here.”