From Forechecking to the Front Office: Matt Martin Reflects on New Role

Matt Martin is a veteran in every sense of the word.

He played 987 NHL games. His 3,936 hits that rank second all-time in the NHL. Nine career playoff runs, including eight with the New York Islanders. He embodied what it meant to be an Islander, playing on the ‘Identity Line’ for good reason.

Now, he’s still part of the identity of the Islanders, just in a different role. Martin is bringing his veteran perspective and dedication to the Islanders in his new role as Special Assistant to the GM, but on some level, he feels like a rookie all over again.

“It’s cool to experience it from a different point of view, a different perspective,” Martin said. “In a lot of ways I feel like a rookie up there, I’m learning the ins and outs of the organization.”

Martin’s first week on the job was jam-packed. Between the 2025 NHL Draft, free agency and Islanders Development Camp, Martin feels like he’s been practically living at the office.

“I took this position a week ago and I feel like I’ve been in the office for the last seven days,” Martin said. “I’m just excited to remain with the team. I’m excited for this next step.”

In working closely with Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche, Martin has been learning the ropes and taking in as much information as he can from someone with two Stanley Cups and six years in Tampa Bay’s front office.

“The Islanders organization is in good hands with him,” Martin said of Darche. “He’s an innovative guy and has a lot of good ideas. I’m excited to learn from him and work from him.”