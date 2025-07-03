From Forechecking to the Front Office: Matt Martin Reflects on New Role

Matt Martin is relishing opportunity to stay involved in the Islanders organization as the Special Assistant to the GM, looking forward to learning along the way

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Matt Martin is a veteran in every sense of the word.

He played 987 NHL games. His 3,936 hits that rank second all-time in the NHL. Nine career playoff runs, including eight with the New York Islanders. He embodied what it meant to be an Islander, playing on the ‘Identity Line’ for good reason.

Now, he’s still part of the identity of the Islanders, just in a different role. Martin is bringing his veteran perspective and dedication to the Islanders in his new role as Special Assistant to the GM, but on some level, he feels like a rookie all over again.

“It’s cool to experience it from a different point of view, a different perspective,” Martin said. “In a lot of ways I feel like a rookie up there, I’m learning the ins and outs of the organization.”

Martin’s first week on the job was jam-packed. Between the 2025 NHL Draft, free agency and Islanders Development Camp, Martin feels like he’s been practically living at the office.

“I took this position a week ago and I feel like I’ve been in the office for the last seven days,” Martin said. “I’m just excited to remain with the team. I’m excited for this next step.”

In working closely with Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche, Martin has been learning the ropes and taking in as much information as he can from someone with two Stanley Cups and six years in Tampa Bay’s front office.

“The Islanders organization is in good hands with him,” Martin said of Darche. “He’s an innovative guy and has a lot of good ideas. I’m excited to learn from him and work from him.”

Media Availability 7/3: Matt Martin

The learning goes both ways. Darche, who took the job just over a month ago, values Martin’s expertise and opinion as someone who dedicated 14 years to playing for the Islanders, chose to make Long Island his home and captured adoration from the fanbase. Martin shared his aspirations to become a general manager one day, holding Darche’s mentorship in high regard.

“I’m coming in with player perspective, I think I can be useful to Darche as well,” Martin said. “He’s been good with listening to my ideas and my thoughts. If [being a GM] is something I want to do down the road, it’s good to have some knowledge about a little bit of everything.”

Martin joins the Islanders’ core of alumni who chose to remain in the organization in various roles after their playing days. Former Islanders blueliners Dennis Seidenberg and Johnny Boychuk have been working with Isles rookies all week in development camp.

“Being on the ice, you see already the type of relationship they have with some of these kids,” Martin said. “They’re good role models, especially with some of the young defensemen that we’ve got. They play a very important part.”

Martin said he almost took the TV route - like Cal Clutterbuck and Thomas Hickey who slotted into broadcast roles with MSG Networks - but ultimately joined the front office with the hopes of growing within the department.

“This is a good opportunity for me to learn and do a little bit of everything,” Martin. “Staying involved with the organization I love, that’s the most important thing. It’s been fun so far.”

Closing the door on his hockey career and immediately diving into a front office role felt like both a goodbye and a hello. In a whirlwind of a first week in office, the veteran winger hasn’t had the chance yet to reflect on his storied career.

“When people say congrats on your retirement, I really don’t feel retired,” Martin said. “I have to do some reflecting, there’s so many people to thank. So many people who have helped me along the way. I’ve retired from playing but the goal still remains the same, to win here and bring the Cup to Long Island.”

Martin is going to play an integral role in setting up the Islanders for success, but he’ll always have time for the fans. He met hundreds of Islanders fans – who lined up in droves on Thursday after the final day of development camp - meeting each individual fan, signing autographs and taking pictures.

It means even more to Martin that Islanders prospects stayed back after skates to do the same. The future of the Islanders is bright and the identity of giving back is alive, both on the ice and in the front office.

“I’ve always loved doing things like that, getting involved in the community,” Martin said. “From day one, they’ve embraced me as a player and as a person. So, taking 45 minutes of your time to sign some autographs isn’t a big deal, it’s important. There were some great young kids doing the same thing after practice.”

