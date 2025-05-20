Islanders Prospect Report: May 20, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

NURMI ADVANCES TO MEMORIAL CUP, RITCHIE’S SEASON COMES TO AN END

Jesse Nurmi is an OHL Champion!

Jesse Nurmi won his first OHL title and the London Knights won the league for the second consecutive year on Thursday. As a result, Nurmi and the Knights punched their ticket to compete for the 2025 Memorial Cup, the top prize in Canadian junior hockey.

The win came at the expense of fellow Islanders prospect Calum Ritchie and the Oshawa Generals, whose season came to an end in the five-game series.

Nurmi and the Knights took down Ritchie and the Generals in five games in the OHL finals, including four straight wins. Nurmi, the Isles’ 2023 fourth-round pick (113th overall), scored the game-winning goal in Game 3 on Monday late in the third period to take a 2-1 advantage in the series. The Knights cruised to a 6-2 victory on Tuesday in Game Four and ultimately earned the OHL Championship title with a 5-2 win on Thursday.