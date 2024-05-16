May 16, 1982 - The Islanders win their third-consecutive Stanley Cup, with a four-game sweep over the Vancouver Canucks. Mike Bossy wins Conn Smythe Trophy with his 27 points (17G, 10A) through 19 playoff games. The Islanders clinch the Cup in Vancouver, the only time during the dynasty they clinch the championship on the road.
This Day in Isles History: May 16
The Islanders win their third-straight Stanley Cup completing a sweep of the Vancouver Canucks
May 16, 2021 -The Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime in Game 1 of their First Round series. Kyle Palmieri scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in the win, while Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a team-high three points (1G, 2A) in the win. Ilya Sorokin stopped 39-of-42 shots in his NHL playoff debut.