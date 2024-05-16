This Day in Isles History: May 16

The Islanders win their third-straight Stanley Cup completing a sweep of the Vancouver Canucks

449c6df8-31c0-43cd-b05d-1d264b9f1b92_0
By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

May 16, 1982 - The Islanders win their third-consecutive Stanley Cup, with a four-game sweep over the Vancouver Canucks. Mike Bossy wins Conn Smythe Trophy with his 27 points (17G, 10A) through 19 playoff games. The Islanders clinch the Cup in Vancouver, the only time during the dynasty they clinch the championship on the road.

May 16, 2021 -The Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime in Game 1 of their First Round series. Kyle Palmieri scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in the win, while Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a team-high three points (1G, 2A) in the win. Ilya Sorokin stopped 39-of-42 shots in his NHL playoff debut.

News Feed

Barzal and Cizikas Find Success on the Wing

Islanders Prospect Report: May 14, 2024

This Day in Isles History: May 14

World Championship Tracker 2024

Islanders Teacher of the Month: Melissa Hayden

The Park Creates ‘Complete Experience’ for Isles Fans 

Islanders Surprise a Special Hockey Mom with Stop & Shop Shopping Spree

Islanders Agree to Terms with Hogberg

Islanders Prospect Report: May 6, 2024

Nelson to Play for Team USA at 2024 IIHF World Championship

After Revitalizing Islanders, Roy Excited for Full Offseason with Team

Lamoriello, Roy Reflect on Islanders Season

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Expected to be Ready for Training Camp

The Skinny: Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3

3 Takeaways: Islanders Season Ends with 6-3 Loss to Hurricanes

Game 5 Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

Bortuzzo Bolstering the Blue Line 

Islanders Prospect Report: April 29, 2024