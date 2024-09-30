Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-2-0) VS PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (3-1-0)

7 PM | UBS ARENA

TUNE IN: STREAM ON NEWYORKISLANDERS.COM AND THE ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

After two days between games and a trimmed roster, the New York Islanders are back in preseason action when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at UBS Arena. The game can be streamed on NewYorkIslanders.com or the Islanders + UBS Arena app.

After playing four games in six days, the Isles only have two preseason games remaining, and are utilizing the time they have to prepare for the regular season on Oct. 10.

"We're taking advantage of every day of practice," Anders Lee said on Sunday. "We're coming in with a goal and a plan to execute. We have a lot to look forward to, it's an exciting time in the preseason."

The Islanders scored five goals in a 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night at UBS Arena. Fredrik Karlstrom (PPG), Kyle MacLean, Bo Horvat (PPG), Liam Foudy and Oliver Wahlstrom found the back of the net in the first preseason home game. Semyon Varlamov made 16 of 17 saves through two periods, while Jakub Skarek made all eight saves in relief.

The Flyers are coming off a 3-2 OT win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. Matvei Michkov, who was drafted seventh overall by Philly in the 2023 NHL Draft, netted a power play goal and scored the overtime winner 3:52 into the extra frame.

The two teams met in preseason action previously in a 2-0 loss at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Monday's matchup will have a more veteran feel for the Islanders after 12 players were loaned to Bridgeport on Sunday.

