Takeaways: Islanders Best Devils 5-1 in Fourth Preseason Matchup 

The New York Islanders put their best foot forward in their preseason home opener at UBS Arena with a decisive 5-1 victory against the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

The Isles struck early and used the power play to get on the board. Fredrik Karlstrom wristed a feed from Sam Bolduc from the slot, beating Jake Allen cleanly to open the scoring at 2:19. Kyle MacLean extended the lead to 2-0 with a pretty breakaway goal at 9:23. A power-play tally from Bo Horvat and a goal from Liam Foudy extended the Isles lead to 4-0 by the 2:20 mark of the second period.

The Devils bit back when Timo Meier found the back of the net on the power play at 8:20 of the middle frame, but the Isles regained the four-goal advantage when Oliver Wahlstrom fired a shot from the left circle at 12:19.

Semyon Varlamov played the first two periods and turned aside 16 of 17, while Jakub Skarek stopped all eight shots in relief.

Jake Allen played the full 60 for the Devils, making 12 of 17 saves. The Devils are 0-4-0 in the preseason.