Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Down to One Group

The Isles took the ice on Sunday morning for Day 11 of Training Camp after roster cuts

By Rachel Luscher
The New York Islanders Training Camp was narrowed down to one group on Sunday after 12 players were loaned to Bridgeport. More moves are expected before the final 23-man roster is announced, but the trimmed group got a chance to skate together and get a healthy practice in at Northwell Health Ice Center.

"I was joking with a couple guys this morning that I haven't seen them in over a week, with the groups split up with like that," Ryan Pulock said on Sunday morning. "It was nice today to all be together, get the whole group on the ice, really focusing in on opening night."

The Isles have two more preseason games - both at home, on Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers and Friday against the New York Rangers - before the regular season opens on Oct. 10 vs Utah. Head Coach Patrick Roy has noted that the final two preseason games will be helpful in rolling more realistic lines and defense pairings, allowing his team to hone in and get comfortable in their respective roles.

"I think these two [next] exhibition games are important in that regard, to see how everybody will fit in and be comfortable with the role that we need them for," Roy said. "Not only that, but also see if we could maintain that intensity level using those four lines."

The Isles have already been through a week and a half of intense practices under Roy. The consensus among the players is that these hard practices - though challenging both physically and mentally - will help the team as a whole in the thick of the season, especially with back-to-backs and late travel nights.

"It's exactly what we needed to be tested and pushed," Anders Lee said. "We're gonna be pushed throughout the season and we had a lot of hockey ahead of us."

See below for a full list of players that practiced together on Sunday.

Forwards:

13 - Mathew Barzal
53 - Casey Cizikas
11 - Anthony Duclair
18 - Pierre Engvall
16 - Julien Gauthier
10 - Simon Holmstrom
14 - Bo Horvat
27 - Anders Lee
32 - Kyle MacLean
17 - Matt Martin
29 - Brock Nelson
44 - Jean-Gabriel Pageau
21 - Kyle Palmieri
7 - Maxim Tsyplakov
26 - Oliver Wahlstrom

Defensemen:

25 - Dennis Cholowski
8 - Noah Dobson
34 - Grant Hutton
24 - Scott Mayfield
3 - Adam Pelech
6 - Ryan Pulock
2 - Mike Reilly
28 - Alexander Romanov

Goalies:

50 - Marcus Hogberg
1 - Jakub Skarek

TRANSACTIONS

Forwards William Dufour, Marc Gatcomb, Alex Jefferies, Eetu Liukas, Matthew Maggio and Camden Thiesing, defensemen Aidan Fulp, Isaiah George, Travis Mitchell, Calle Odelius and Marshall Warren and goaltender Henrik Tikkanen were loaned to Bridgeport.

Liam Foudy, Fredrik Karlstrom and Sam Bolduc are still on the Isles roster, as the three they skated together before the large group took the ice. Matt Martin and Keith Kinkaid are also both on their PTOs (Professional Tryout).

Through the first 10 days of Training Camp with a 57-man roster, the veterans got a good look at the prospects in the system and enjoyed seeing their development.

"It was good to see some of the young prospects and see how they're growing as players," Ryan Pulock said. "I thought some guys looked pretty good, so it's good sign for the for the future."

Snapshots from the 11th day of New York Islanders Training Camp, presented by Northwell, on Sunday September 29th, 2024. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

OTHER UPDATES

- Hudson Fasching (lower-body) did not practice on Sunday.

- Semyon Varlamov (rest day) did not skate on Sunday.

