Patrick Roy Reflects on First Two Years as Isles Head Coach

Head Coach Patrick Roy on what he’s learned in his first two years with the Islanders, how his players have adapted and embraced the culture and mindset he’s implemented

GettyImages-22950766918
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders knew that things were going to be different after attending their first practice under Head Coach Patrick Roy.

There were no physical whistles, as Roy had mastered the attention-grabbing tone naturally and his booming voice carried throughout an intense practice on Long Island. He ran his first session with energy and a fire that had the Islanders’ attention, on top of the gravitas he immediately brought as a Hall of Famer.

The players were starstruck and ready for a new challenge.

"From the first minute he was here, we felt confident with him, he's brought great energy," Mathew Barzal said. “He’s got a lot of experience in the playoffs and with winning. We’ve really enjoyed learning from him, hearing what he has to say and his approach to the game."

Flip the perspective and it’s a brand-new beginning for the Roy. A foundation of trust was established from that first practice, and over two years, that trust formed a group pulling the rope in the same direction.

"It feels like we've had him for more than two years," Simon Holmstrom said. "He really puts his own touch on this team and this organization. He's got a lot of passion, a lot of fire. It's good to see what your coach really wants to win, just as much as the team.”

Roy’s coaching style – one of intense passion and a love for the game – was in part shaped by the coaches he’d had through his playing days. Roy said all his coaches had an influence on him – some were motivators, some of them were more about the X’s and O’s. Jacques Demers, who was the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens when Roy won the Stanley Cup in his rookie season, stood out and became someone he models his coaching style after.

“Demers had that human touch, where he made us believe that we could do a lot,” Roy said. “I remember him coming in and saying that we’re going to shock the world of hockey by winning the Stanley Cup and we were like… okay. But all year, he said the same message. I thought that made us believe that we can do great things.”

When Roy was a rookie in the 1985-86 campaign with the Canadiens, he absorbed a lot of advice from veterans on the team, particularly former defenseman Larry Robinson, who was in the 14th of his 20-season career that spanned 1,384 NHL games.

“The best line I had in my first year was from Larry Robinson,” Roy said. “We were on the road one night and he said, “take care of your body and your body will take care of you.” I carry that with me. I always believe that if you do the right thing, work hard when you’re coming in, you believe in what you’re doing, you’ll achieve great things.”

BTS: Roy's Locker Room Speech vs Oilers

Not only did Roy heed that advice in his own career, but he brings that same mentality to the Islanders facilities each day where he preaches to his team the message of practice like you play, along with drills that emphasize conditioning. It’s the same mindset he’s had as a player – one that Islanders alum Bryan Trottier noticed and admired when he was an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche when they won the Stanley Cup in 2001.

“The wonderful thing about Patrick is that he didn’t need a lot of coaching," Trottier said. "Patrick's probably the purest athlete, goaltender, intensity, focused person I've ever been around. He just had a real eye for the game, a real understanding for the game, a simplicity of the game. I think I learned more from Pat than he needed from any coach, but just watching how he performed and practiced, he held himself to such a high standard, was incredible."

Roy holds his players to a high standard, and translates what he’s learned in his career to relate to and motivate the Islanders, which helps through the highs and lows. Over the past two years, Roy and the Islanders have had their fair share of trials and tribulations, with plenty of moments of resiliency.

“When the power play clicks, it’s easy. When the penalty kill clicks, it’s easy. When the five-on-five clicks, it’s easy,” Roy said. “But when things aren’t going as well, it’s important to have compassion and this is where your culture gets tested. You have to work hard and find a way to turn things around.”

That no-quit attitude derives from knowing what it takes to win it all. With four Stanely Cups, along with three Vezina Trophy wins and three Conn Smythe Trophy wins to his name, it’s easy to be in awe of Roy’s stellar resume and gloss over some of the personal struggles he’s faced as a player. So, he’s always honest with his team and makes sure they know that he can relate to the tougher moments.

“People think my career was a Cinderella Story, but it wasn’t always,” Roy said. “I had some ups and downs, like every player has. I think for them to understand that I also had some tougher moments, it helps them to realize it happens to everybody. I’m always going to find positive things to say, but sometimes I’m going to give them stories.”

It's a unique scenario to have a head coach who doubles as one of the greatest goaltenders of all time. On top of receiving quality coaching from Sergei Naumovs, the Islanders Goaltending Coach, netminders Ilya Sorokin and David Rittich have the luxury of their head coach understanding their position on a deeper level, getting tips from one of the best to ever do it.

"He sees what a regular coach wouldn't see, from a goalie perspective," Rittich said. "The small details, like you're thinking you have to work on one thing, then Roy tells you his perspective, then you look at it again and realize he was right."

Roy was undoubtedly Rittich's favorite goalie growing up – he’s a self-proclaimed huge fan. Rittich was eight years old when Roy won his fourth Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2001. He'd stay up late back home in Czechia to tune into playoff games to watch his idol in action.

"I've looked up to other goalies in my career, but he is always going to be the one I like the most," Rittich said. "His style. Craziness. The way he battled, how hard he worked. How engaged he was in the game."

For other players on the team, Roy's glory days between the pipes happened before they were old enough to remember it first-hand. Still, Roy's legacy in the NHL still made a huge impact across generations.

“Obviously he’s probably the best goalie of all time," Cal Ritchie, 21, said. "As a kid, I didn’t get to see him play at all, but I watched highlights on YouTube. He’s got some pretty funny moments and unbelievable records, so it’s pretty special to be coached by a guy like that.”

"When I got traded here, my dad thought it was so cool that I was talking to Patrick Roy," Ritchie added.

When it comes to the relationship with his players, he doesn’t want to be put on a pedestal.

“I’d rather them see me as a coach than who I was as a player," Roy said. "Appreciate their respect and everything for what I did, but today it’s about them. And it’s about what can we do as a coaching staff to help these guys be at their best.”

Roy shies away from the limelight that comes as a result of his accomplishments as a player. Instead, he’s always focused on the team, even in huge moments where he's in the spotlight. In his third game as Islanders head coach on Jan. 25, 2024, the Islanders visited Montreal where Roy was welcomed with a loud, long, standing ovation from Habs fans.

"Obviously in Montreal, he's their guy," said Emil Heineman, who played with the Canadiens in the 2024-25 season. "Their best goalie of all time. He still has a big impact on the city, I definitely noticed that when I was there."

Roy made his return to Colorado for the first time as the Isles bench boss for the first time on Oct. 12, 2024, greeted with a swarm of reporters as he gave a press conference in the same city where he won two Stanley Cups (1996 and 2001) and served as the Avs head coach (2013-16). When he reflects on his second stint vs his first opportunity as an NHL head coach, Roy has a deeper appreciation for the position and a sharper approach.

“I’m learning, and that’s what I love about this position," Roy said. "I think I realized that there’s things I’m doing well, but there’s also things that I need to be better at, and I think that’s the difference this time around. The first time, I thought I had all the answers. Now, I don’t feel like I have all the answers. Certainly, I’m searching for them, I’ve tried to be better and I’ve tried to grow in ways that will hopefully that will help the team.”

Next Man Up Speech

One of the areas Roy continuously puts a lot of effort toward is his relationship with players. He'll often take an individualized approach when it comes to giving feedback to players, going over video and keeping a strong line of communication.

“He’s been really good for me and my development," said Ritchie, who's in his rookie season. "He's always going over extra video with me, taking extra time to help me improve my game. You love having a coach like that, he really cares for all his players."

He’s approachable off the ice, too - Roy makes it a priority to connect with every player and provide support in any way they need.

"It's awesome to be part of the team that he coaches," Rittich said. "Getting to know him, and getting to learn from him as well, he's always open to any conversation if I need something. If there's something I need to talk about, hockey-related or even unrelated to the game, he's always open and that's very kind of him."

Roy's passion for the game and for winning is unrivaled - as his mindset paved his way to a legendary career, which provides constant motivation for his team.

"His mindset of winning, that's what brought him to four Stanley Cups,” Heineman said. "You learn a lot from that. It's really important to take all you can from him."

This season, Roy has been all about joy, compassion and boldness - which was an intention he set before training camp began. The boldness has translated to stronger third periods and a sense of confidence to come back late in games. The joy was created through team bonding activities, like a weekend spent in the Hamptons before the regular season started. The team has taken the message and run with it, with Anders Lee hosting the Islanders at his home in Minnesota for a day of pond hockey. The compassion is present whenever a player has a tough outing and Roy is able to offer encouragement.

"Patty went home this summer and put a lot of work into his side of things as a coach, brought a great mentality into our camp,” Lee said. “Those were some of the things he came to us with, his messaging has been on par. We've played some good hockey, we've put ourselves in a good position. Wining brings joy, that's infectious. And when you're not winning, and you go through a stretch of two or three games, sometimes you have to find that joy and fake it a little bit. Get back to loving the game and enjoying what you do, Patty helps us remember that."

It's the buy-in from players that makes all the difference, which makes his job all the more rewarding.

“You can bring the idea, but if no one’s going to buy into it it’s not going to work,” Roy said. “The credit doesn’t go to me, all credit goes to the players.”

