Patrick Roy Reflects on First Two Years as Isles Head Coach

The New York Islanders knew that things were going to be different after attending their first practice under Head Coach Patrick Roy.

There were no physical whistles, as Roy had mastered the attention-grabbing tone naturally and his booming voice carried throughout an intense practice on Long Island. He ran his first session with energy and a fire that had the Islanders’ attention, on top of the gravitas he immediately brought as a Hall of Famer.

The players were starstruck and ready for a new challenge.

"From the first minute he was here, we felt confident with him, he's brought great energy," Mathew Barzal said. “He’s got a lot of experience in the playoffs and with winning. We’ve really enjoyed learning from him, hearing what he has to say and his approach to the game."

Flip the perspective and it’s a brand-new beginning for the Roy. A foundation of trust was established from that first practice, and over two years, that trust formed a group pulling the rope in the same direction.

"It feels like we've had him for more than two years," Simon Holmstrom said. "He really puts his own touch on this team and this organization. He's got a lot of passion, a lot of fire. It's good to see what your coach really wants to win, just as much as the team.”

Roy’s coaching style – one of intense passion and a love for the game – was in part shaped by the coaches he’d had through his playing days. Roy said all his coaches had an influence on him – some were motivators, some of them were more about the X’s and O’s. Jacques Demers, who was the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens when Roy won the Stanley Cup in his rookie season, stood out and became someone he models his coaching style after.

“Demers had that human touch, where he made us believe that we could do a lot,” Roy said. “I remember him coming in and saying that we’re going to shock the world of hockey by winning the Stanley Cup and we were like… okay. But all year, he said the same message. I thought that made us believe that we can do great things.”

When Roy was a rookie in the 1985-86 campaign with the Canadiens, he absorbed a lot of advice from veterans on the team, particularly former defenseman Larry Robinson, who was in the 14th of his 20-season career that spanned 1,384 NHL games.

“The best line I had in my first year was from Larry Robinson,” Roy said. “We were on the road one night and he said, “take care of your body and your body will take care of you.” I carry that with me. I always believe that if you do the right thing, work hard when you’re coming in, you believe in what you’re doing, you’ll achieve great things.”