Pageau’s Line Helps Propel Isles 3-2 2OT Win

When Jean-Gabriel Pageau netted a third period goal to take a 2-1 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 at UBS Arena, his signature celebration ignited the home crowd even more.

“Did I look pumped?” Pageau jokingly said in his postgame press conference.

On the man advantage, Pageau was in the right place at the right time, depositing a Noah Dobson rebound from the left circle that beat Frederik Andersen stick-side. While Pageau finished the play, he credited the hard work of his teammates to create that chance.

"It was fun to score that goal, but it doesn't go in if [Pierre] Engvall doesn't win this battle in the face off, [Anders] Lee jumping in to win the battle and Dobson puts the puck on net,” Pageau said. “I technically just had to put it in.”

The tally marked Pageau’s 12th career playoff goal and third on the power play. With 84 playoff games on his resume, Pageau’s experience in big games is valuable for the Islanders. He recorded four shots on goal, two hits in 22:14 TOI in a double overtime game that forced a Game 5 against the Canes.

"He's just so solid," Lee said. "He's a 200-foot player, he's strong in the dot and he was strong overall this evening. Pounding that one home in a big moment to give us the lead in the third, that was huge."