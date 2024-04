Game 5 between the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes will take place on Tuesday, Apr. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

The game will be broadcasted on MSGSN, MSG+ MAX and TBS. The game will also be available on the Islanders Radio Network 88.7 WRHU, 103.9 LI News Radio and ESPN Radio.

The Islanders trail the Eastern Conference First-Round series 3-1.