3 Takeaways: Islanders Keep Season Alive with 3-2 Double-OT Win in Game 4

The New York Islanders kept their season alive on Saturday, gutting out a 3-2 double-OT win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of their First Round series.

Mathew Barzal tipped a Robert Bortuzzo point shot at 1:24 of the second overtime, giving the Islanders their first win of the series and avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Hurricanes. Barzal said the team was able to play free despite their season being on the line and Head Coach Patrick Roy said the Islanders were determined to win and finally get a result that matched their effort.

“You have no idea how proud I am of this group,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Our mindset was really good. The guys were determined to find a way to win this hockey game.”

The double-OT winner was Barzal’s second goal of the game, after putting the Islanders on the board in the second period. JG Pageau scored a power-play goal, while Seth Jarvis and Stefan Noesen netted power-play goals for Carolina.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 42 in the win, while Frederik Andersen stopped 32-of-35 in the loss.

It was an exhale moment for the Islanders – and an antsy, but boisterous UBS Arena – but there’s plenty of work left to be done.

“The boys were all-in, we had to be and that one feels good,” captain Anders Lee said. “We earned that one… You gotta love to see that end that way for us and now we go from here.”