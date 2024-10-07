Islanders Announce 22-Man Roster

The New York Islanders have announced their 22-man roster for the start of the 2024-25 season. The club will carry 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.
The Islanders open the 2024-25 season on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at UBS Arena against the Utah Hockey Club.
FORWARDS (13)
Mathew Barzal
Casey Cizikas
Anthony Duclair
Julien Gauthier
Simon Holmstrom
Bo Horvat
Anders Lee
Kyle MacLean
Brock Nelson
Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Kyle Palmieri
Max Tsyplakov
Oliver Wahlstrom
DEFENSEMEN (7)
Dennis Cholowski
Noah Dobson
Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech
Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly
Alexander Romanov
GOALTENDERS (2)
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov