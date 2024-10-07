Islanders Announce 22-Man Roster

13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders make up opening night roster

2425_172_23ManRoster_1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders have announced their 22-man roster for the start of the 2024-25 season. The club will carry 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

The Islanders open the 2024-25 season on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at UBS Arena against the Utah Hockey Club.

FORWARDS (13)

Mathew Barzal
Casey Cizikas
Anthony Duclair
Julien Gauthier
Simon Holmstrom
Bo Horvat
Anders Lee
Kyle MacLean
Brock Nelson
Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Kyle Palmieri
Max Tsyplakov
Oliver Wahlstrom

DEFENSEMEN (7)

Dennis Cholowski
Noah Dobson
Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech
Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly
Alexander Romanov

GOALTENDERS (2)

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

News Feed

Global Industrial Company Enters Into Partnership With New York Islanders and UBS Arena

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 7

Season Ticket Members Enjoy Open Practice, Presented by Northwell

Isles Day to Day: Open Practice

Takeaways: Isles Best Rangers 5-2 in Preseason Finale

Islanders to Raise Fifth Puppy in Partnership with the Guide Dog Foundation

Bridgeport Islanders Unveil Exciting New Food Offerings Ahead of the 2024-25 Season

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4

Isles Day to Day: Sorokin Joins Isles for Practice

Northwell Pond Returns Prior to Islanders’ Preseason Game on Oct. 4 Ice Rink Opens to Community

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 14

UBS Arena Adds Universal Changing Table

UBS Arena and Delaware North Unveil Exciting New Food and Beverage Offerings Ahead of the 2024-25 New York Islanders Season 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 13

Takeaways: Palmieri Lifts Isles to 4-3 Win Over Flyers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Down to One Group