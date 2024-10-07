Islanders Announce 22-Man Roster

The New York Islanders have announced their 22-man roster for the start of the 2024-25 season. The club will carry 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

The Islanders open the 2024-25 season on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at UBS Arena against the Utah Hockey Club.

FORWARDS (13)

Mathew Barzal

Casey Cizikas

Anthony Duclair

Julien Gauthier

Simon Holmstrom

Bo Horvat

Anders Lee

Kyle MacLean

Brock Nelson

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Kyle Palmieri

Max Tsyplakov

Oliver Wahlstrom

DEFENSEMEN (7)

Dennis Cholowski

Noah Dobson

Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech

Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly

Alexander Romanov

GOALTENDERS (2)

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov