Nelson, Palmieri Help Anchor Team Through Isles Training Camp

When New York Islanders Training Camp practices feel long and strenuous, Head Coach Patrick Roy can count on his vets to lead by example. Naturally, when he spoke to alternate captain Brock Nelson about pushing the pace in practice, his message was well-received by Nelson and the rest of the group.

“The harder you push in practice, the better you’ll be in games,” Nelson said. “It’s a big focus for him and a huge focus for us.”

Nelson, who is sixth all-time in franchise history in games played (840) and seventh in goals (275), is part of the valuable core of veterans, with responsibility both on and off the ice. His leadership compliments the style of Captain Anders Lee, who describes their leadership dynamic as a well-oiled machine.

“He has a great grasp of how things are moving, what guys are seeing,” Lee said of Nelson. “He’s a little more cerebral in the sense of being more vocal. So, we work really well together on having a common message.”

During camp, the veteran center and linemate Kyle Palmieri have been skating with Simon Holmstrom and most recently Maxim Tsyplakov, both players who are ramping up their development albeit in different ways. Holmstrom is the youngest forward on the Islanders roster and while Tsyplakov,26, has played plenty of pro hockey in Russia, he’s got the least amount of NHL experience on the roster. Both have benefitted from playing with reliable vets in camp.

"They're great leaders," Roy said of Nelson and Palmieri. "They come in and they mean business, they work hard. So, whoever's going to play with them, I know that they will help that player. If it's [Tysplakov], I'm sure that Nelly and palms will help him to help him to play the way they would like him to play.”