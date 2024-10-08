Nelson, Palmieri Help Anchor Team Through Isles Training Camp

Linemates Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri are standout leaders on and off the ice and showed it in Training Camp

Palmieri Nelson Split
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

When New York Islanders Training Camp practices feel long and strenuous, Head Coach Patrick Roy can count on his vets to lead by example. Naturally, when he spoke to alternate captain Brock Nelson about pushing the pace in practice, his message was well-received by Nelson and the rest of the group.

“The harder you push in practice, the better you’ll be in games,” Nelson said. “It’s a big focus for him and a huge focus for us.”

Nelson, who is sixth all-time in franchise history in games played (840) and seventh in goals (275), is part of the valuable core of veterans, with responsibility both on and off the ice. His leadership compliments the style of Captain Anders Lee, who describes their leadership dynamic as a well-oiled machine.

“He has a great grasp of how things are moving, what guys are seeing,” Lee said of Nelson. “He’s a little more cerebral in the sense of being more vocal. So, we work really well together on having a common message.”

During camp, the veteran center and linemate Kyle Palmieri have been skating with Simon Holmstrom and most recently Maxim Tsyplakov, both players who are ramping up their development albeit in different ways. Holmstrom is the youngest forward on the Islanders roster and while Tsyplakov,26, has played plenty of pro hockey in Russia, he’s got the least amount of NHL experience on the roster. Both have benefitted from playing with reliable vets in camp.

"They're great leaders," Roy said of Nelson and Palmieri. "They come in and they mean business, they work hard. So, whoever's going to play with them, I know that they will help that player. If it's [Tysplakov], I'm sure that Nelly and palms will help him to help him to play the way they would like him to play.”

The Tsyplakov-Nelson-Palmieri line debuted in last Monday’s preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, where Palmieri lifted the Isles to a 4-3 win with a late third period goal, using a slick move to score the game-winner in the final minute.

Roy admitted that he didn’t think it was his team’s best performance, but admired that one of his reliable veterans found a way to come through for the team in a big moment.

“When we talk about our mindset, resilience and tenacity are important words in our mindset, and it's exactly who he is,” Roy said of Palmieri. “The poise that he had around the net on that play… you know, it was not his best game, but he found a way to get that one for us at the end, which shows what kind of personality he has.”

Palmieri and Nelson are coming off 30-goal seasons, both coming through for the team offensively on a consistent basis. They’ve spent significant time as linemates since
Palmieri arrived on Long Island in 2021. The two have skated 838:21 TOI in the 2023-24 campaign, accounting for 39 goals when they’re on the ice together.

Their reliability and consistency are known and appreciated by their teammates, and will continue to bring value to the team this season.

“They can play against anybody, they’re really versatile,” Lee said. “You can put them against the top line, you can put them to shut down a line, or if you need to go get a goal. They’re comfortable in any spot to put them in and they’re big and strong, both can shoot the puck and make plays. There’s a reason they have great chemistry.”

News Feed

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct 7, 2024

Islanders Announce 22-Man Roster

Global Industrial Company Enters Into Partnership With New York Islanders and UBS Arena

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 7

Season Ticket Members Enjoy Open Practice, Presented by Northwell

Isles Day to Day: Open Practice

Takeaways: Isles Best Rangers 5-2 in Preseason Finale

Islanders to Raise Fifth Puppy in Partnership with the Guide Dog Foundation

Bridgeport Islanders Unveil Exciting New Food Offerings Ahead of the 2024-25 Season

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4

Isles Day to Day: Sorokin Joins Isles for Practice

Northwell Pond Returns Prior to Islanders’ Preseason Game on Oct. 4 Ice Rink Opens to Community

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 14

UBS Arena Adds Universal Changing Table

UBS Arena and Delaware North Unveil Exciting New Food and Beverage Offerings Ahead of the 2024-25 New York Islanders Season 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 13

Takeaways: Palmieri Lifts Isles to 4-3 Win Over Flyers