From Fan to Islander, Warren Describes Isles Recall A ‘Surreal Experience’

Laurel Hollow native Marshall Warren is set to make NHL debut for hometown team, fueled by hard work, support from family and Isles connections

Warren__
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

A lot of memories came flooding back to Marshall Warren when he made the hour-and-forty-minute drive to Long Island on Thursday afternoon, following his recall by the New York Islanders.

It’s a familiar ride for the Laurel Hollow native, but this one felt different.

“It was pretty emotional, it’s been a crazy journey,” Warren said. “I was driving here thinking about how I was a little kid at Iceworks, skating in that Islanders program and I never would have thought I’d be in this position. It’s surreal, I don’t have any words for it.”

Growing up, Warren spent a lot of time at Islanders Iceworks, which was then the team’s official practice facility. He participated in Jr. Islanders summer camps there from when he was six years old to age 14. He frequently watched the Islanders practice there, making connections – with the players, pro shop staff and Zamboni drivers. He loved being at the rink any chance he could get.

On Friday, he was a part of an Islanders practice – and on Saturday, he’ll make his NHL debut for the Islanders against the Philadelphia Flyers. It’s certainly a full circle moment.

“I was a diehard Islanders fan growing up, I still am,” Warren said. “I had really good mentors along the way, a lot of good people from the organization are still here. All the Zamboni guys and the guys in the pro shop that helped me tape my stick and sharpen my skates, those are special connections. I have so many lifelong friends that I met around the rink and Iceworks.”

Practice 10/24: Marshall Warren

Following a solid training camp – his second with the Islanders – Warren got off to a hot start in his second full season in Bridgeport with five points (2G, 3A) in his first four games and earning AHL Player of the Week Honors on Oct. 13.

“He was really good in training camp,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “It’s nice to see him getting rewarded for how well he’s been doing.”

The 5’11,” 195 lb. blueliner feels more comfortable in his second pro season, having already recorded 17 points (4G, 13A) through 53 games in his first full stint.

“The first year, you’re learning everything and in your second year, everything slows down a bit,” Warren said. “Now I’m pretty comfortable in that league, learning from veterans and taking everything day by day.”

Warren initially learned of his recall from Bridgeport Head Coach Rocky Thompson after practice, followed by a phone call from Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche, whose message to the blueliner was to do this thing and take it all in – it’s a cool experience and well-deserved opportunity.

Between the news from Thompson and the phone call from Darche, there were the emotional phone calls with his family, who supported his ultimate dream from day one.

“My parents [and] my sister were pumped, it takes a village,” Warren said. “Without them I wouldn’t be anywhere."

Warren’s energy was undeniably infectious on Friday morning when he got his first practice in with the Islanders, matching the gratitude maintained through training camp.

“There are some days in sports where you don’t know if you’re ever going to have a chance,” Warren said. “It’s pretty special. It took a village for me to get here and I put a lot of work in, a lot of sacrifice.”

“He’s just super happy to be here, he has a smile on his face every day,” Bo Horvat said. “He works hard every day on the ice and in the gym, we’re happy to have him up.”

Warren stood out in training camp, not only with his work ethic and positive attitude, but he made an impact in preseason games. He potted a goal in the Islanders preseason opener, a 3-2 SO loss to the Flyers, the same team he’ll make his debut against.

Warren is the third Islander to make his NHL debut as a Long Island native, after Kyle Palmieri (Smithtown) and Chris Ferraro (Port Jefferson).

“He had a great camp, he contributed with some goals and played well in the preseason,”’ Horvat said. “A kid being from Long Island, to be able to come up and be with us right now I great for him, great for his family.”

Warren said when he has let himself think about taking his rookie lap Saturday and that it’ll be emotional when remembering his roots and all it took to reach the moment.

“It’ll be pretty surreal,” Warren said. “Inside I’ll be a little kid, but I’ll have a game face when I do it.”

