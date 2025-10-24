From Fan to Islander, Warren Describes Isles Recall A ‘Surreal Experience’

A lot of memories came flooding back to Marshall Warren when he made the hour-and-forty-minute drive to Long Island on Thursday afternoon, following his recall by the New York Islanders.

It’s a familiar ride for the Laurel Hollow native, but this one felt different.

“It was pretty emotional, it’s been a crazy journey,” Warren said. “I was driving here thinking about how I was a little kid at Iceworks, skating in that Islanders program and I never would have thought I’d be in this position. It’s surreal, I don’t have any words for it.”

Growing up, Warren spent a lot of time at Islanders Iceworks, which was then the team’s official practice facility. He participated in Jr. Islanders summer camps there from when he was six years old to age 14. He frequently watched the Islanders practice there, making connections – with the players, pro shop staff and Zamboni drivers. He loved being at the rink any chance he could get.

On Friday, he was a part of an Islanders practice – and on Saturday, he’ll make his NHL debut for the Islanders against the Philadelphia Flyers. It’s certainly a full circle moment.

“I was a diehard Islanders fan growing up, I still am,” Warren said. “I had really good mentors along the way, a lot of good people from the organization are still here. All the Zamboni guys and the guys in the pro shop that helped me tape my stick and sharpen my skates, those are special connections. I have so many lifelong friends that I met around the rink and Iceworks.”