Family and Friends Make Warren's NHL Debut One to Remember

Lisa Warren on Marshall Warren’s path from Islanders Iceworks to Islanders player

GettyImages-2242943224
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

Lisa Warren had seen her son, Marshall, play in plenty of rinks big and small.

It was a journey that started on small sheet at Islanders Iceworks in Syosset, with stops at USA Hockey Arena in Michigan, the Conte Forum at Boston College among countless others.

On Saturday, Warren was in the stands at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, watching her son play in his first NHL game, beaming as only a hockey mom could.

“It’s just incredible,” Lisa Warren said. “Seeing him live out his dream. From the time he was a little boy, this is all he wanted to be an NHL player.”

Lisa Warren wasn’t alone for Saturday’s game. Nearly 20 friends and family members made the trip from Long Island to Philadelphia for Marshall's NHL debut, creating a sizable cheering section when the defenseman recorded his first and second NHL points.

“That's what it's all about really, like your friends and family,” Marshall Warren said. “It takes a village to get here, so really cool for me to have all those people who drove down from New York and I can't thank them enough for everything they've done for me.”

While Saturday was Warren’s first game for the Islanders, the Laurel Hollow native’s Isles ties run deep. Warren grew up playing hockey at Islanders Iceworks in Syosset, which was the team’s official practice facility prior to Northwell Health Ice Center. He was friends with Doug Weight’s son, Danny, he’d wait after practice to meet players like Andy Sutton, and idolized Nick Leddy. Those were the big names, but it was the staff behind-the-scenes, the skate sharpeners at the pro shop, the coaches and Zamboni drivers who were

“He loved it, and everyone there embraced him,” Lisa Warren said.

“I was a diehard Islanders fan growing up, I still am,” Marshall Warren said on Friday. “I had really good mentors along the way, a lot of good people from the organization are still here. All the Zamboni guys and the guys in the pro shop that helped me tape my stick and sharpen my skates, those are special connections. I have so many lifelong friends that I met around the rink and Iceworks.”

Photos of a young Warren circulated on social media on Saturday, with word of the Long Islander becoming a New York Islander captivating the hockey community during his rookie lap. It would have been special no matter what uniform Warren was wearing, but it was a little extra special that it was an Islanders one.

“I think I almost missed the puck,” Warren said of his rookie lap. “You dream about it, like how many nights I've dreamt of that and when it comes to fruition, it's really cool.”

Warren was all business during his debut, skating 11:20 on a pairing with Tony DeAngelo. He didn’t shy away from the moment, jumping up in the play and hitting Anthony Duclair with a backdoor pass to put the Islanders up 2-0. He picked up a second assist in the third period, as his point shot was deflected by Max Tsyplakov to make it 3-2. (Warren initially thought he scored and celebrated accordingly.) Warren said the first point puck was likely going to his mom. Ask Lisa, and puck or no puck, Saturday was the best gift she could ask for.

“It was a dream,” Warren said. “To see that dream fulfilled, there's nothing better for any parent.”

