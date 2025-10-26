Family and Friends Make Warren's NHL Debut One to Remember

Lisa Warren wasn’t alone for Saturday’s game. Nearly 20 friends and family members made the trip from Long Island to Philadelphia for Marshall's NHL debut, creating a sizable cheering section when the defenseman recorded his first and second NHL points.

“That's what it's all about really, like your friends and family,” Marshall Warren said. “It takes a village to get here, so really cool for me to have all those people who drove down from New York and I can't thank them enough for everything they've done for me.”

While Saturday was Warren’s first game for the Islanders, the Laurel Hollow native’s Isles ties run deep. Warren grew up playing hockey at Islanders Iceworks in Syosset, which was the team’s official practice facility prior to Northwell Health Ice Center. He was friends with Doug Weight’s son, Danny, he’d wait after practice to meet players like Andy Sutton, and idolized Nick Leddy. Those were the big names, but it was the staff behind-the-scenes, the skate sharpeners at the pro shop, the coaches and Zamboni drivers who were

“He loved it, and everyone there embraced him,” Lisa Warren said.

“I was a diehard Islanders fan growing up, I still am,” Marshall Warren said on Friday. “I had really good mentors along the way, a lot of good people from the organization are still here. All the Zamboni guys and the guys in the pro shop that helped me tape my stick and sharpen my skates, those are special connections. I have so many lifelong friends that I met around the rink and Iceworks.”