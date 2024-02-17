Making More Open-Air Memories

Seven Islanders who have prior experience playing outdoor games share their excitement for Sunday’s Stadium Series vs Rangers

Matt Martin Stadium Series
By Rachel Luscher
The opportunity to play in an NHL outdoor game doesn’t come around often. 

For most players on the Islanders roster, Sunday’s 2024 Stadium Series will be their first experience suiting up for an outdoor game as the Islanders are set to take on the New York Rangers at MetLife Stadium. But for seven Islanders, the thrill of facing off in an outdoor rink is an opportunity they’ve had before.  

“It’s outdoors and in front of 75,000 people, it’ll be an unbelievable experience for all of us,” Matt Martin said. "I would imagine guys are pretty excited, as I was for my first one."

Martin was one of four Islanders who played against the Rangers in the 2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium, along with Cal Clutterbuck, Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas. The unique setup of playing in a rink in the center of an iconic sports venue like Yankee Stadium was memorable to say the least. 

“It’s crazy to think it’s been 10 years, it was such a unique experience,” Nelson said. “A lot of good memories walking around that place, I remember the visuals, the sightlines, how cool the stadium was.”

Replicating that experience at MetLife Stadium is something the team and the fanbase is thrilled for. 

“Same thing for Sunday, it’s going to be a lot of fun and everyone’s excited,” Nelson said. “It’s fun to see the fans so excited.”

Islanders Family Skate at MetLife Stadium

Though Kyle Palmieri wasn’t a member of the Islanders in 2014, he also skated in an outdoor game in the same Stadium Series when he was a member of the Anaheim Ducks. Palmieri and the Ducks took a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Dodger Stadium in the first of four games in the 2014 Stadium Series. 

“It was just such a fun event, you wish you can be a part of one all the time,” Palmieri said. “I was fortunate to have that opportunity, it was so special.”

Jean-Gabriel Pageau recalls his first outdoor matchup when he skated in the NHL 100 Classic in 2017 as a member of the Ottawa Senators. He scored the game-winner in a 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens in front of a crowd of 33,000 at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, ON. 

“I think it was minus 35 degrees that day, it was freezing,” Pageau said. “But I checked the weather for this weekend, it’s supposed to be nice. Those games are something you always remember, especially when you win. I have some good memories from the past and I'm ready to create some new ones.”

The eagerness to create new memories is an echoed sentiment among all Isles who have competed in an outdoor game before. It’s been 10 years since the last time Clutterbuck laced up his skates for an outdoor game, and he reflected on how his family expanded since then. 

"I had my 11-year-old out [at the family skate] and she was one at the time, and now I've got another one-year-old in a Baby Bjorn on the ice skating with three other ones,” Clutterbuck said after Thursday’s family skate at MetLife Stadium. “It's almost like a little snapshot and how much time has gone by. It's really nice for me to have them out there and get some photos that they'll have for a lifetime. They'll be able to look back at those photos and remember a great memory outdoors."

Pageau Palmieri

Fatherhood adds a special meaning to the experience. Martin played in two outdoor games, one with the Islanders and one with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but this time around he’ll have his two daughters to share the experience with.

“It adds a whole new element to it,” Martin said. “Last time, it was fun to be in an outdoor game and experience that for what it is, but to have a family now and for them to be a part of it, I’m really looking forward to it. These are the types of memories they’ll hopefully never forget. And for me, it’s pretty special to experience it with them.”

Martin said his three-year-old daughter Winnie is getting old enough to understand his job a bit more at this point. She’s been actively cheering on her dad all season, so Sunday’s game will be extra special. 

“Especially Winnie, she has pretty good understanding of what I do,” Martin said. “One of my favorite things in our arena is looking over at them by the glass in warmups and she gives me a big smile. She knows where I am on the ice now, so those things are pretty cool.” 

There’s no better way for the Islanders to experience an outdoor game than to face their crosstown rivals, on the surreal stage of MetLife Stadium. 

“There’s always a lot of emotion and a lot of energy when we play the Rangers,” Pageau said. “The noise over 70,000 people might surprise us at the start, but we’re looking to focus on the game. Other than that, it’ll be a special day not only for us, but for our families.”

Nelson Reflects on Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium

