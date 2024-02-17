Making More Open-Air Memories

The opportunity to play in an NHL outdoor game doesn’t come around often.

For most players on the Islanders roster, Sunday’s 2024 Stadium Series will be their first experience suiting up for an outdoor game as the Islanders are set to take on the New York Rangers at MetLife Stadium. But for seven Islanders, the thrill of facing off in an outdoor rink is an opportunity they’ve had before.

“It’s outdoors and in front of 75,000 people, it’ll be an unbelievable experience for all of us,” Matt Martin said. "I would imagine guys are pretty excited, as I was for my first one."

Martin was one of four Islanders who played against the Rangers in the 2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium, along with Cal Clutterbuck, Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas. The unique setup of playing in a rink in the center of an iconic sports venue like Yankee Stadium was memorable to say the least.

“It’s crazy to think it’s been 10 years, it was such a unique experience,” Nelson said. “A lot of good memories walking around that place, I remember the visuals, the sightlines, how cool the stadium was.”

Replicating that experience at MetLife Stadium is something the team and the fanbase is thrilled for.

“Same thing for Sunday, it’s going to be a lot of fun and everyone’s excited,” Nelson said. “It’s fun to see the fans so excited.”