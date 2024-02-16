Islanders Soak in Practice at MetLife Stadium

Ryan Pulock stated the obvious when he walked out onto the field at MetLife Stadium to check out the rink for the first time.

It’s big. Really big.

“The arena feels small, but the stadium feels large,” Pulock said. “Once you fill it up, it's going to be pretty cool. Just walking in here today I think the guys were pretty excited and really enjoyed it.”

Everything was bigger for the Islanders on Thursday, as they took the ice for practice ahead of Sunday’s 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series game against the New York Rangers. The venue, MetLife Stadium, has more than four times the seating capacity of UBS Arena. The Giants locker room, which the Islanders used to change before and after practice, was so big that the team only needed about half of it, but that all added to the experience on Thursday.

“It's like four times the size of ours and ours is pretty big,” Pulock said of the locker room. “Just checking out how it's different and how it's the same as our setups. This whole experience is great. And it’s something that you'll cherish forever and remember forever and I’m thankful to be a part of it.”