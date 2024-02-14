Isles-Rangers Rivalry to Resume Outdoors

It’s been a while – 101 games to be exact – since the New York Islanders faced off against the New York Rangers on Dec. 22, 2022.

That’s a long time to go without seeing your neighbors and biggest rivals, but when the two teams face off on Sunday for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium, it won’t take long for the rivalry to reignite.

“I guess it has been that long, eh?” Mathew Barzal said. “I'm sure it’ll just take one shift to get that hatred back.”

The long-standing Islanders-Rangers rivalry will head outdoors for a second time on Sunday, with an important two points up for grabs in the tight Metropolitan Division standings. The Islanders (57 points) trail the New Jersey Devils (58 points) by one point, as both teams are in the thick of a wild card race. The Isles are also seven points back of the Philadelphia Flyers (64 points) for third in the Division, with a game in hand. The Rangers, who sit in first in the division with 71 points, present a tough test but the Islanders are up for the challenge.

“We're going to play our game and try to win the hockey game because that's what's most important, but that's a good hockey team over there,” Barzal said. “We’ve got to be ready.”