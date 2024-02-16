Islanders Enjoy Family Skate 

Wearing a #40 jersey and mini helmet to match, six-year-old Alex Varlamov was between the pipes, tending goal like his dad.

The mini netminder was accompanied by a trio of little skaters, as Casey Cizikas, Brock Nelson and Cal Clutterbuck’s children lined up to take shots the way their fathers do in warmups.

“He had a blast today,” Semyon Varlamov said of his son. “He had a lot of fun skating, and I had a lot of fun watching him today with the boys out there. It was pretty special to skate around with everyone.”

The New York Islanders enjoyed an afternoon of skating and smiles with their children, loved ones and friends at MetLife Stadium on Thursday afternoon. The players had their first taste of the outdoor rink setup in New Jersey, while getting a chance to share the unique and special experience with their families.

“This is unbelievable honestly,” Alexander Romanov said. “I’ve never been in an American football stadium before, it was the first time of my life, it’s unreal.”