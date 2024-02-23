MacLean Excited for Second Stint with Isles

Kyle MacLean looking to grow and help the team in his second NHL opportunity

Kyle MacLean
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

With six NHL games under his belt, Kyle MacLean is feeling more comfortable and ready for next opportunity with the Islanders as he suits up for Thursday’s contest against the St. Louis Blues.

“Even though it’s only been six games, you get a good feel for things and get more comfortable,” MacLean said. “The second time around, it’s not as new or overwhelming. You’ve been through it before, even with a short number of games, helps with comfortability.”

After Casey Cizikas left in the third period of Tuesday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Islanders needed a center and recalled MacLean from the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday. It marked the second call up for the 24-year-old center, who skated in six games with the team from Jan. 19 – Feb. 5.

NYI at STL 2/22: Kyle MacLean

"He played really well last time he was here, I want him to continue to progress," Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

Roy liked what he saw from a short sample size. After MacLean was loaned back to Bridgeport on Feb. 7, Roy stated MacLean has what it takes to have a future in the NHL. Now with his next opportunity, Roy is looking forward to seeing him develop further.

“He went down, played very well [in Bridgeport] as well,” Roy said. “I want him to continue to grow as a hockey player. I’m very confident when he’s on the ice, he plays well defensively and he’s a smart player. He’s a very good fit for us.”

His six-game stint with the Islanders featured an important milestone, as MacLean scored his first NHL goal on Feb. 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Finding the back of the net at the NHL level – in highlight-reel fashion as well – gave his game a boost.

“It felt good for that to go in, it helps with my confidence,” MacLean said. “Definitely felt good and I was very happy to use that and bring that back to Bridgeport.”

NYI@TOR: MacLean scores goal against Ilya Samsonov

The 24-year-old center has been busy in Bridgeport with five games between call ups. He registered three points (3A), including a two-point performance on Sunday in his previous AHL game before he was recalled by the Islanders.

Now with another opportunity in the big leagues, MacLean has the opportunity to adjust to the NHL level with the help of his experienced linemates, Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck.

“It’s nice for him to have vets around,” Roy said. “They can certainly talk to him over the course of a play and help him to feel more comfortable on the ice. They’re directing him.”

MacLean skated with Martin and Clutterbuck in his first six NHL games, so he was able to get a feel for his role on the line.

“With these guys, it’s a simple game,” MacLean said. “They’re really good and know what they have to do, and I know what I have to do out there with them. It definitely helps having them on my line.”

MacLean’s recall comes at a crucial point of the season for the Islanders, who are four points back of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 27 games remaining in the regular season.

“Every point matters for the team through the stretch here, that’s all we’re focused on,” MacLean said. “I want to do everything I can to help the team win.”

