MacLean Excited for Second Stint with Isles

The 24-year-old center has been busy in Bridgeport with five games between call ups. He registered three points (3A), including a two-point performance on Sunday in his previous AHL game before he was recalled by the Islanders.

Now with another opportunity in the big leagues, MacLean has the opportunity to adjust to the NHL level with the help of his experienced linemates, Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck.

“It’s nice for him to have vets around,” Roy said. “They can certainly talk to him over the course of a play and help him to feel more comfortable on the ice. They’re directing him.”

MacLean skated with Martin and Clutterbuck in his first six NHL games, so he was able to get a feel for his role on the line.

“With these guys, it’s a simple game,” MacLean said. “They’re really good and know what they have to do, and I know what I have to do out there with them. It definitely helps having them on my line.”

MacLean’s recall comes at a crucial point of the season for the Islanders, who are four points back of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 27 games remaining in the regular season.

“Every point matters for the team through the stretch here, that’s all we’re focused on,” MacLean said. “I want to do everything I can to help the team win.”