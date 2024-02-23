MacLean Excited for Second Stint with Isles

With six NHL games under his belt, Kyle MacLean is feeling more comfortable and ready for next opportunity with the Islanders as he suits up for Thursday’s contest against the St. Louis Blues.
“Even though it’s only been six games, you get a good feel for things and get more comfortable,” MacLean said. “The second time around, it’s not as new or overwhelming. You’ve been through it before, even with a short number of games, helps with comfortability.”
After Casey Cizikas left in the third period of Tuesday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Islanders needed a center and recalled MacLean from the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday. It marked the second call up for the 24-year-old center, who skated in six games with the team from Jan. 19 – Feb. 5.