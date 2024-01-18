Kyle MacLean's Islanders Debut a Family Affair

Hockey is the family business for Kyle and John MacLean, but those two things have never really mixed in their professional careers.

On Friday night, family and business will come together, as Kyle makes his NHL debut for the New York Islanders, while his father John, an Assistant Coach, will be behind the bench.

“It's pretty cool and obviously a unique situation,” Kyle MacLean said. “Not many people get this, so it's definitely special.”

While Kyle and John got to share a nice moment when they both arrived in Chicago on Wednesday – Kyle from Bridgeport and John from Winnipeg – the father-son duo played it cool during Thursday’s practice. After all, the family business is still a business.

“He's got a job to do and I’ve got a job to do, so it's good business relationship now,” Kyle said. “But definitely in the back your mind to have that special connection, it's a cool situation.”