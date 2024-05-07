Islanders Agree to Terms with Hogberg

The Islanders sign Marcus Hogberg to a two-year contract

By New York Islanders PR
The New York Islanders announced today that goaltender Marcus Hogberg has agreed to terms on a two-year deal.  

Hogberg, 29, spent the last three seasons with Linkoping HC of the Swedish Hockey League. The 6’5, 220 lbs. netminder posted a 2.51 goals-against average (GAA), a 0.914 save percentage (SV%) and a career-high 21 wins in 40 games last season. 

The Orebro, SW, native was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the third round (78th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and played for the Senators for three seasons (2018-19 through 2020-21).  

Hogberg played 77 American Hockey League games with Ottawa’s top affiliate from 2016-17 to 2020-21, posting a 2.72 GAA and 0.907 SV%. In 2018-19 with the Belleville Senators, he posted AHL career highs in wins (21) and games played (39). 

On the international stage, Hogberg played for Team Sweden at the 2022 World Championships, the 2014 World Junior Championships and the 2012 Under-18 World Junior Championships.

