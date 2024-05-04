After Revitalizing Islanders, Roy Excited for Full Offseason with Team

Head Coach Patrick Roy felt like the New York Islanders had unfinished business after a tightly-contested first round exit at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes.

That the Islanders had any business at all in the playoffs was thanks in part to the coach, whose passion and unwavering belief gave hope to a team struggling to find consistency when he was hired in January, and ultimately led to meaningful games in April.

"He played a big part in the psyche of the group," Captain Anders Lee said. "He came in with a lot of energy and a great mentality and definitely brought some juice to the room. He believed in us from the get-go."

Roy’s presence was undeniably felt from the moment he stepped into the locker room. The four-time Stanley Cup champion, three-time Conn Smythe and Vezina Trophy winner had an immediate impact on the Islanders, who were quick to absorb every story and lesson the Hall of Famer had to offer.

“The analogies and stories that he has, I felt like I could really believe them coming from him, obviously because he's been through it,” Mathew Barzal said. “It’s not just fluff. It's all stuff he's been through and done.”

Roy’s winning mentality and inspirational personality was a tremendous asset for the Isles, who qualified for the playoffs in Game 81 on the heels of an 8-0-1 stretch to end the regular season. Getting to that point was no easy feat and Roy gives full marks to his team who was receptive to his message and system from the beginning.

"I'm thankful to the players for embracing that challenge,” Roy said. “We worked a lot on fundamentals, we worked on our mindset. Try to have a very positive mindset and stay very even-keel.”