Islanders Prospect Report: May 6, 2024

GILL, DRAKKAR TO COMPETE IN QMJHL FINALS

Justin Gill and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar have paved their way to the QMJHL Championship.

They’ll take on the Drummondville Voltigeurs in the finals for a best-of-seven series to capture the Gilles-Courteau Trophy and a chance to compete for the Memorial Cup.

With a 2-1 OT win on Thursday, the Drakkar punched their ticket to the finals on home ice in Game 5 against the Cape Breton Eagles. Gill, who the Islanders drafted 98th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, recorded an assist on a second period power-play goal to help get the Drakkar on the board. This performance came on the heels of a dominant 8-2 win in Game 4, where the 20-year-old forward put up a goal and two assists, earning the third star of the game in the process.