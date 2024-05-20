Maven's Memories: Remembering the Radio Guys 1972-89

Just thinking about it, a half-century-plus one is a long time but, compared to the birth of radio, it was only yesterday

However, 1972 marked the birth of the Islanders and with the new National Hockey League team, it inevitably also brought along major league stickhandling over the airwaves, both television and radio.

For now, this space will deal with radio since there's so much to write about TV that The Maven will devote a separate essays to that form of coverage as the offseason rolls along.

For starters, let me point out that the brand of hockey played in 72-73 was a lot different than today's high-speed game. Likewise, the radio broadcasts were just as different as those expertly brought to you these nights by Chris King and Greg Picker.

The original Isles' radio team featured Al Albert on play by play with Jack DeCelles as the color commentator.

Al was one of the three Albert broadcasting brothers with Marv the senior and the most well-known and Steve, the Junior member of the trio. I had known Marv since he'd been a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School and later Syracuse University.

"I want You to listen to my tapes," were Marv's first words to me in what became a long friendship and later partnership on MSG Networks news shows.