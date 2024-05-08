Islanders Surprise a Special Hockey Mom with Stop & Shop Shopping Spree

There were Isles in the aisles at the Stop & Shop in Carle Place on Wednesday morning, as Sparky the Dragon and former Islanders defenseman Eric Cairns joined a family of five decked out in Islanders jerseys to go on a grocery shopping spree.

The New York Islanders teamed up with Stop & Shop to celebrate Stefanie Balestrieri, a devoted hockey mom, with a bouquet of flowers, a $500 gift card for a shopping spree and Islanders jerseys for herself, husband and three kids.

“It’s a shopping spree to say thank you to Stefanie for Mother’s Day,” said Daniel Wolk, External Communications Manager at Stop & Shop. “No one works harder than moms do. This is a way for us to come together with the Islanders to say thank you with a wonderful day of shopping with the family.”

Stefanie is the backbone of her hockey-centric family. Her 11-year-old daughter Angelina, nine-year-old son Matthew and six-year-old son Joey all play hockey and began skating through the Islanders Learn to Play Program. As a hockey mom, Stefanie helps the kids with equipment, drives to early morning games and tournaments and cheers them on every step of the way.

“We travel everywhere for the kids,” Ken Balestrieri said of his wife. “She helps our daughter and our two sons out tremendously. It’s a lot of work for her, she’s amazing.”

Her hard work is appreciated by her husband, and of course, her three kids.

“A million out of ten,” Joey said, when asked how much he loves his mom.