Barzal and Cizikas Find Success on the Wing

Mathew Barzal and Casey Cizikas stepped out of their comfort zone by playing on the wing this season and took a step forward in their game as a result. For the two natural centers, their comfort level progressed on the wing this season while they each developed an appreciation for the position.

“I definitely have a lot more respect for getting dirty pucks up the wall when a teammate is coming down on you,” Cizikas said. “For the wingers, it's not an easy job, but [playing wing] just helps you see the game differently.”

Barzal started training camp on the wing and subsequently spent the vast majority of the season getting more comfortable. He thrived offensively, posting a career-high in goals (23) this year, while his 80 points marked his highest total since his 85-point campaign in 2017-18. A dynamic playmaker throughout his whole career, Barzal said he learned from playing on the wing to focus more on making smaller plays that lead to prime opportunities for his teammates, baking those instincts into his game.

"As a winger, I really took pride in making those little plays and getting the puck through the middle to get Casey, or whoever it was, a good dump-in to give them a good chance on the puck,” Barzal added. “I feel like those kinds of things have really just become part of my DNA within my game.”