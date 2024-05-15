Barzal and Cizikas Find Success on the Wing

Mathew Barzal and Casey Cizikas flourished outside their comfort zone playing wing this season

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Mathew Barzal and Casey Cizikas stepped out of their comfort zone by playing on the wing this season and took a step forward in their game as a result. For the two natural centers, their comfort level progressed on the wing this season while they each developed an appreciation for the position. 

“I definitely have a lot more respect for getting dirty pucks up the wall when a teammate is coming down on you,” Cizikas said. “For the wingers, it's not an easy job, but [playing wing] just helps you see the game differently.”

Barzal started training camp on the wing and subsequently spent the vast majority of the season getting more comfortable. He thrived offensively, posting a career-high in goals (23) this year, while his 80 points marked his highest total since his 85-point campaign in 2017-18. A dynamic playmaker throughout his whole career, Barzal said he learned from playing on the wing to focus more on making smaller plays that lead to prime opportunities for his teammates, baking those instincts into his game. 

"As a winger, I really took pride in making those little plays and getting the puck through the middle to get Casey, or whoever it was, a good dump-in to give them a good chance on the puck,” Barzal added. “I feel like those kinds of things have really just become part of my DNA within my game.”

TBL@NYI: Barzal scores goal against Jonas Johansson

The impetus of Barzal’s move to wing was to pair up with Bo Horvat and the two developed their chemistry all season. Per Natural Stat Trick, the duo shared 935:34 TOI at five-on-five through the regular season and was on the ice for 51 goals this season and 34 goals against. Finding a fitting left winger was a bit of an experiment – as the two spent significant time with different linemates such as Simon Holmstrom, Anders Lee and Brock Nelson – but after some late-season experimentation, Head Coach Patrick Roy found that Cizikas’ skillset created a solid option up front that lasted into the playoffs. 

"Obviously, we really like playing with [Cizikas],” Horvat said. "I’m sure he's a little bit more comfortable playing center, but he was great. He works really hard and got a lot of pucks back for us makes plays when they're needed."

It was certainly a change of scenery for Cizikas, but he embraced the opportunity. The 33-year-old spent his 13-year NHL career as a centerman - predominantly with the same two linemates in Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck – but he was up for the challenge for the sake of the team. 

From winning board battles, racing to loose pucks, creating chances and havoc in front of the net, Cizikas knew what he needed to bring on the new line. Barzal and Horvat’s playmaking abilities and offensive talent made it a smooth transition for Cizikas, who already sports a gritty style of play and an intense work ethic.

MTL@NYI: Cizikas scores goal against Samuel Montembeault

"I know to get them the puck, get up the ice, get to the front of the net, get to the corners, get the puck for that battle,” Cizikas said. “The way they make plays and see the ice, it definitely makes it a lot easier.”

The Barzal-Horvat-Cizikas line was one of the various combinations Roy was able to test in the second half of the season, and he was never afraid to mix it up.  Now with a better sense of the versatility and skillsets his players have, there are endless possibilities at his disposal for next year. Regardless of which combinations materialize next season, both Barzal and Cizikas are well-adjusted to the details of playing at wing, ready to play wherever they’re needed. 

“I'm just going do what I always do,” Cizikas said. “Train extremely hard, get myself ready for the season and whatever happens in camp happens in camp that's out of my control. I'm just going to just prepare myself to be the best that I can be.”

