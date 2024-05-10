World Championship Tracker 2024

Sweden responded with three unanswered goals to take a 5-2 victory. Click here for Friday's box score.

The 32-year-old center skated 19:35, took three shots and centered a line with Gaudreau and Matt Boldy. Nelson now has 17 career goals in 33 games of IIHF action.

Nelson is serving as an alternate captain for Team USA in his fifth appearance at the tournament. He also wore the "A" the last time he participated in 2017.

USA SCHEDULE

Fri, May 10 L - SWE 5, USA 2 (Preliminary Round)

Sat. May 11 vs Germany (Preliminary Round)

Mon. May 13 vs Slovakia (Preliminary Round)

Thurs. May 16 vs France (Preliminary Round)

Fri. May 17 vs Poland (Preliminary Round)

Sun. May 19 vs Kazakhstan (Preliminary Round)

Tues. May 21 vs Latvia (Preliminary Round)

Thurs. May 23 Quarterfinals TBD

Sat. May 25 Semifinals TBD

Sun. May 26 Gold/Bronze Medal Games TBD