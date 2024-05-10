World Championship Tracker 2024

Follow along for updates on Brock Nelson and Team USA in the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship

Brock Nelson Worlds 2024

© PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

DAY 1: NELSON NETS GOAL FOR TEAM USA IN 5-2 LOSS

Brock Nelson found the back of the net for Team USA on Friday in a 5-2 loss to Sweden in the first of seven preliminary round games in the IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Nelson patiently waited for a pass low in the slot and blasted a Johnny Gaudreau feed to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third period.

Sweden responded with three unanswered goals to take a 5-2 victory. Click here for Friday's box score.

The 32-year-old center skated 19:35, took three shots and centered a line with Gaudreau and Matt Boldy. Nelson now has 17 career goals in 33 games of IIHF action.

Nelson is serving as an alternate captain for Team USA in his fifth appearance at the tournament. He also wore the "A" the last time he participated in 2017.

USA SCHEDULE

Fri, May 10 L - SWE 5, USA 2 (Preliminary Round)
Sat. May 11 vs Germany (Preliminary Round)
Mon. May 13 vs Slovakia (Preliminary Round)
Thurs. May 16 vs France (Preliminary Round)
Fri. May 17 vs Poland (Preliminary Round)
Sun. May 19 vs Kazakhstan (Preliminary Round)
Tues. May 21 vs Latvia (Preliminary Round)

Thurs. May 23 Quarterfinals TBD
Sat. May 25 Semifinals TBD
Sun. May 26 Gold/Bronze Medal Games TBD

