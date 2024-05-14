Islanders Prospect Report: May 14, 2024

GEORGE NOTCHES GAME-WINNING ASSIST IN 2OT

What a way to cap off a comeback.

Isaiah George recorded the primary assist in the game-winning goal to help the London Knights beat the Oshawa Generals 7-6 in double-OT on Monday night to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the OHL Finals.

After winning an impressive 15 of 17 games in the postseason, George and the Knights are one win away from the OHL title and advancing to the Memorial Cup.

The Knights earned a pair of dominant wins in the first two games of the championship series – outscoring the Generals 17-2 in Games 1 and 2 combined – but found themselves in a sizable hole in Game 3. Down 3-0, 4-1 and 6-2, it took a furious four-goal effort in the third period for the Knights to get back into the contest.

In a six-all game post-regulation, 22 minutes of intense overtime hockey led up to the game-winner for the Knights. George garnered the trust to be on the ice to start the first overtime session and generated quality looks for London in sudden death play.

Early into the first overtime, the defenseman fired a hard shot from the blueline that narrowly missed the net and slammed into the boards. The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-rounder (98th overall) also finished a well-timed check in front of the net that led to his own scoring chance.

Two minutes into double-OT, George ripped a shot from the point toward the net to set up teammate Henry Brzustewicz for the game-winner.