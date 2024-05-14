Islanders Prospect Report: May 14, 2024

George records primary assist in a thrilling 7-6 double OT win for the Knights and more in this week’s Hi Energy Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

GEORGE NOTCHES GAME-WINNING ASSIST IN 2OT

What a way to cap off a comeback. 

Isaiah George recorded the primary assist in the game-winning goal to help the London Knights beat the Oshawa Generals 7-6 in double-OT on Monday night to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the OHL Finals. 

After winning an impressive 15 of 17 games in the postseason, George and the Knights are one win away from the OHL title and advancing to the Memorial Cup. 

The Knights earned a pair of dominant wins in the first two games of the championship series – outscoring the Generals 17-2 in Games 1 and 2 combined – but found themselves in a sizable hole in Game 3.  Down 3-0, 4-1 and 6-2, it took a furious four-goal effort in the third period for the Knights to get back into the contest.  

In a six-all game post-regulation, 22 minutes of intense overtime hockey led up to the game-winner for the Knights. George garnered the trust to be on the ice to start the first overtime session and generated quality looks for London in sudden death play. 

Early into the first overtime, the defenseman fired a hard shot from the blueline that narrowly missed the net and slammed into the boards. The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-rounder (98th overall) also finished a well-timed check in front of the net that led to his own scoring chance. 

Two minutes into double-OT, George ripped a shot from the point toward the net to set up teammate Henry Brzustewicz for the game-winner.

George has been a valuable asset on London’s blueline throughout their deep playoff run – contributing 11 points (4G, 7A) in 17 games – while remaining defensively responsible with a plus-15 in the postseason. 

George has assists in back-to-back games and recorded five shots on goal in Game 1, which marks his highest shot total in these playoffs. 

The 20-year-old defenseman is thriving in his third season with the Knights, making it to the OHL Finals for the second consecutive year. George and the Knights are vying to take care of unfinished business, as they fell in six games to the Peterborough Petes in the OHL Finals last year. This time around, they have their opponent pinned down 3-0 with an opportunity to sweep the Generals on the road in Wednesday’s Game 4 contest.

GILL AND DRAKKAR FACE ELIMINATION IN QMJHL FINALS

Justin Gill and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar are on the brink of elimination after a 6-2 loss to the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Monday night, down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.  

The Drakkar entered the championship series on the heels of winning 12 of their first 13 postseason games, but their offense came up dry in the past three contests in the QMJHL Finals against Drummondville.

Gill was held off the scoresheet for three straight games, but his team was limited to just two goals in the series. They were shut out in both Game 1 and 2, with 5-0 and 1-0 losses respectively. 

Gill, who the Islanders drafted 145th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, still holds a tie for second in scoring in the league with 24 points. The 21-year-old forward is competing in his fourth career playoff run in the QMJHL, posting career highs in goals (10) and assists (14). 

Gill and the Drakkar will look to keep their season alive on Tuesday night in Game 4. 

STATS

CHL:

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 68GP, 6G, 24A, 30P, 54PIM

Isaiah George | London (Playoffs) | 17GP, 4G, 7A, 11P, 2PIM

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 65GP, 40G, 58A, 98P, 64PIM

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (Playoffs) | 16GP, 10G, 14A, 24P, 18PIM

