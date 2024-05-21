MacLean Reflects on Memorable Rookie Year

The 2023-24 season was transformative for Kyle MacLean. The 25-year-old center began his fourth professional season in Bridgeport and ended the campaign having carved out a role and making an impression on the New York Islanders.
“He asserted himself, created a position for himself when I'm not even sure that there was a position necessarily available,” Cal Clutterbuck said. “I think he came up, willed himself in and it's really nice to see young player come and do that.”
“And he’s only going to get better,” Clutterbuck added.
MacLean got his first crack in the big leagues in the absence of Casey Cizikas, when the veteran was dealing with an injury in January. Instead of providing just reinforcement, MacLean proved himself deserving of a regular spot in the lineup even when a fully healthy Cizikas was ready to go. After his second call up, MacLean broke into the scene and never left.
“He competed every single night,” Cizikas said. “He threw his body around, scored big goals, had fights at times where we needed a momentum switch. He did it all. The way that he came up here the way that he played, he definitely earned everybody's respect in this dressing room.”