MacLean Reflects on Memorable Rookie Year

MacLean played with an edge and had a noticeable energy and grit in his game, providing value at both ends of the ice. The 25-year-old center quickly understood how he could utilize his natural skillset to fit in on the team.

“As a player, I kind of figured out that role is what I have to do to be successful,” MacLean said. “It's nice to build confidence and kind of that feeling of being able to play here.”

His first NHL goal was a beauty on Feb. 5, scoring on a breakaway in Toronto. Ironically, he was loaned back to Bridgeport, but that assigned lasted less than two weeks before he was recalled and from there, he played a role in meaningful hockey down the stretch. He recorded four goals and five assists through 32 games, earning Head Coach Patrick Roy’s trust along the way. The Basking Ridge, NJ native earned the opportunity to suit up in the postseason, scoring 8:20 into Game 1 for his first playoff goal, capping off a whirlwind of NHL firsts in a few months.

“It was special to play in that first game, that first call up,” MacLean said. “It was really cool to be a part of that stretch playing important games and getting a little playoff experience as well. I look back fondly on this year because of all the firsts, it was awesome.”

With a front row view to it all was his father, Islanders Assistant Coach John MacLean. It’s a rarity for a father-son duo to double as player-coach, but they got to share Kyle’s important milestones together while staying professional and composed in the moment.

“You can't really draw it up, that's the dream,” Kyle Palmieri said. “I'm sure there's moments where the two of them had to hold back a smile… realistically, sometimes you want to go hug your dad [after your] first NHL game first NHL goal. That's it's something really special for their family and all the people who kind of helped them along the way to get there.”