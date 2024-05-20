Islanders Prospect Report: May 20, 2024

Isaiah George and London Knights win OHL championship and more in this week’s Hi Energy Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

GEORGE AND KNIGHTS WIN OHL CHAMPIONSHIP, TO COMPETE FOR MEMORIAL CUP

Isaiah George is an OHL Champion!

The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-rounder (98th overall) and the London Knights completed a series sweep over the Oshawa Generals with a 7-1 win on Wednesday to capture the OHL Title.

George contributed an assist on his team’s fourth goal of the game for his 12th point of the postseason, extending his point assist streak to three games (3A) in the process. The 20-year-old defenseman took 16 shots across the four games of the championship-winning series, along with a plus-five rating.

The quest doesn’t end there for George and the Knights – they’ll vie to compete for the 2024 Memorial Cup, the top prize in Canadian junior hockey. 

In a round-robin style tournament, the Knights will compete against the Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL Champions), the Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL) and the Saginaw Spirit (host city). The best team of the four will receive a bye to advance straight to the finals, while the last ranked team will be eliminated. 

George and the Knights will face Drummondville on Saturday at 4 p.m.

GILL AND DRAKKAR ELIMINATED IN QMJHL FINALS

Justin Gill’s season with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar came to an end on Wednesday with a 4-3 loss to the Drummondville Voltigeurs in Game 4 of the QMJHL Finals.

Down 4-1 in the third period, the Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (98th overall) scored his 11th of the postseason to cut the deficit to 4-2, but the Drakkar could not complete the comeback and ultimately fell 4-3 in the elimination game.

Gill and the Drakkar were swept 4-0 in the series after winning 12 of their first 13 playoff games leading up to the QMJHL Finals.

Gill took a major step in his development in these playoffs and the regular season. In his third playoff run in junior, the 21-year-old center shattered career highs in points (25), goals (11) and assists (14), also potting two power-play goals and his first career shorthanded goal. His productive postseason came on the heels of an outstanding regular season, where his 98 points ranked second in the league.

The Montreal, QC native capped off a junior career spanning five full seasons and 285 regular season games, collecting 270 points (115G, 155A) over that span.

STATS

CHL:

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 68GP, 6G, 24A, 30P, 54PIM

Isaiah George | London (Playoffs) | 18GP, 4G, 8A, 12P, 2PIM

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 65GP, 40G, 58A, 98P, 64PIM

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (Playoffs) | 17GP, 11G, 14A, 25P, 18PIM

