Islanders Prospect Report: May 20, 2024

GEORGE AND KNIGHTS WIN OHL CHAMPIONSHIP, TO COMPETE FOR MEMORIAL CUP

Isaiah George is an OHL Champion!

The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-rounder (98th overall) and the London Knights completed a series sweep over the Oshawa Generals with a 7-1 win on Wednesday to capture the OHL Title.

George contributed an assist on his team’s fourth goal of the game for his 12th point of the postseason, extending his point assist streak to three games (3A) in the process. The 20-year-old defenseman took 16 shots across the four games of the championship-winning series, along with a plus-five rating.