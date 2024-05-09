The Park Creates ‘Complete Experience’ for Isles Fans 

The star power didn't end there, as MSG Networks also set up shop at The Park to host pre-and-post game shows. Fans got to get up close to Shannon Hogan, Thomas Hickey and Cory Schneider and provided the backdrop – college game day style – to Islanders broadcasts.



Following a successful winter, The Park was in full bloom in the spring for playoffs, with a Watch Party for Game 1 and pregame fan events for Games 3 and 4. The Park was host to several watch parties during the regular season as well – including two rivalry Isles-Rangers’ matchups where fans had the chance to win prizes, compete in challenges for tickets and form community with their fellow Isles fans.



"I love coming here for watch parties, you get to see the big TV and Sparky and Nyisles are there,” Dinin said. “Even though [the team is] away, it still feels like you're in the center of the action.”



Community has long been at the center of the Islanders fan experience and now, before every game, thousands of blue-and-orange clad fans can come together at The Park to skate, play and be with each other before heading into UBS Arena.



"It's a family-style environment," Dinin said. "It's the one thing that brings us all together. The Park does that for us, the Islanders do that for us, we're super excited about that."



This was just the rookie season for The Park, which will continue to host events in the summer. Stay tuned for more updates!