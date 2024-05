Brock Nelson is heading to the 2024 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Czechia!

Nelson will represent Team USA at IIHF Worlds, making his fifth appearance at the tournament and first since 2017.

The Warroad, MN, native has 28 points (16G, 12A) in 32 games at the IIHF tourney and took home a bronze medal in 2015.

Nelson joins Team USA on the heels of his third-straight, 30-goal season with the Islanders, racking up a team-leading 34 goals along with 35 assists in 82 games.