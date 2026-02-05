Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Returns vs New Jersey

The New York Islanders hit the ice for morning skate in New Jersey on Thursday. Read the game preview here. See below for lines and check back for news, photos, interviews and more.

RITCHIE TO RETURN TO LINEUP:

Cal Ritchie will return to the lineup on Thursday, per Head Coach Patrick Roy. The rookie suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 24 and missed the Islanders last six games as a result. Ritchie is expected to skate between Emil Heineman and Jonathan Drouin and resume his role on the power play. Anthony Duclair will come out of the lineup in a corresponding move.

"For him to play tonight, I think it's a good boost for our team as well," Roy said. "He's been playing really good hockey. It was unfortunate that he got hurt, and it's nice to see him back, and hopefully that he's going to feel comfortable playing with Drouin and Heineman."

Ritchie's return was initially expected after the Olympic break, but the 21-year-old said he felt good after skating over the past few days.

"There's just slow progression each day, and every day I felt a lot better," Ritchie said. "Today's kind of like the first day where I feel like I can actually play, so I'm excited."

The Islanders forward said it was important to him to get a game in before the break to avoid going five weeks without game action, since the Islanders won't play again until Feb. 26. Ritchie has 15 points (7G, 8A) in 40 games this season.

MORNING SKATE LINES:

Ondrej Palat – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal

Emil Heineman – Cal Ritchie – Jonathan Drouin

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield