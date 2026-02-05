Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Returns vs New Jersey

The Islanders visit the Devils on Thursday night in their last game before the Olympic break

Ritchie-DTD
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice for morning skate in New Jersey on Thursday. Read the game preview here. See below for lines and check back for news, photos, interviews and more.

RITCHIE TO RETURN TO LINEUP:

Cal Ritchie will return to the lineup on Thursday, per Head Coach Patrick Roy. The rookie suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 24 and missed the Islanders last six games as a result. Ritchie is expected to skate between Emil Heineman and Jonathan Drouin and resume his role on the power play. Anthony Duclair will come out of the lineup in a corresponding move.

"For him to play tonight, I think it's a good boost for our team as well," Roy said. "He's been playing really good hockey. It was unfortunate that he got hurt, and it's nice to see him back, and hopefully that he's going to feel comfortable playing with Drouin and Heineman."

Ritchie's return was initially expected after the Olympic break, but the 21-year-old said he felt good after skating over the past few days.

"There's just slow progression each day, and every day I felt a lot better," Ritchie said. "Today's kind of like the first day where I feel like I can actually play, so I'm excited."

The Islanders forward said it was important to him to get a game in before the break to avoid going five weeks without game action, since the Islanders won't play again until Feb. 26. Ritchie has 15 points (7G, 8A) in 40 games this season.

MORNING SKATE LINES:

Ondrej Palat – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Emil Heineman – Cal Ritchie – Jonathan Drouin
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

SOROKIN TO START:

Ilya Sorokin will start in goal for the Islanders on Thursday night, per Roy. Sorokin is 19-13-2 this season with a 2.48 GAA, a .915 SV% and a league-leading six shutouts. Sorokin is 2-0-0 against the Devils this season with a 0.99 GAA, a .975 SV% and one shutout.

PALAT ON RETURN TO NEW JERSEY:

Ondrej Palat is playing in New Jersey for the first time since being acquired from the Devils on Jan. 27. Palat played 248 games with the Devils over four seasons, racking up 92 points (38G, 54A) over that span. He said he didn't get a chance to catch up with Devils teammates on Wednesday, but planned to after the game. Palat led the team stretch at center ice after morning skate.

"It's been a good four years here and I have a good memories for this rink," Palat said.

ONE LAST JOB...

With a break on the horizon, Roy made sure his team was focused on the task at hand on Thursday.

"It's the last game before the break, and when you look at the standings we all understand this is a big game for both teams," Roy said. "I think it's important for us to be ready for it and and I think that's the maturity of our group. I mean, focus on what has to be done and not what's coming up, and stay in the present moment. That's what we've been doing all year, and I think that's what needs to be done tonight."

Related Content

NYI at NJD 2/5: Patrick Roy

NYI at NJD 2/5: Calum Ritchie

NYI at NJD 2/5: Bo Horvat

NYI at NJD 2/5: Ondrej Palat

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Penguins 4 OT

Horvat Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Isles Top Penguins 5-4 in Overtime

Takeaways: Horvat’s OT Winner Powers Islanders Past Penguins 5-4 Win

Community Hero of the Month Supported by Northwell: Shane Bula, Brad Tatarian and Joseph Howard

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 2, 2026

Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins

The Skinny: Capitals 4, Islanders 1

The ONE Group Brings Iconic Benihana Flavor to UBS Arena

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-1 Decision to Capitals

Isles Day-to-Day: Line Changes vs Capitals, Drouin In and Rittich to Start

Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals

The Skinny: Predators 4, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Let Multiple Leads Slip in 4-3 Loss to Nashville

Isles Day-to-Day: Cizikas In Vs Predators

Game Preview: Islanders vs Predators

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 30

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Rangers 1