Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 2, 2026

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

NURMI EARNS FIRST OHL HAT-TRICK

Jesse Nurmi recorded his first career Ontario Hockey League hat trick with a four-point outing (3G, 1A) on Saturday, which extended his point streak to four games (5G, 5A) for the OHL London Knights.

Nurmi, who the Islanders selected in the fourth round (113th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, kicked off his weekend with London’s first goal of the night in the 3-2 shootout loss to the North Bay Battalion on Friday. His tally came on the breakaway 40 seconds after North Bay took a 1-0 lead in the second period.