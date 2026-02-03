Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 2, 2026

That was the freshman’s first goal since Jan. 9. Veilleux leads all defensemen on his team with 18 points (5G, 13A) in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) this season. He was particularly strong through January, where he earned 11 (3G, 8A) of his 18 points in that month.
STATS
CHL
Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 48GP, 22G, 24A, 46P, 56PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 46GP, 12G, 19A, 31P, 16PIM
Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 34GP, 15-14-2, 3.96 GAA, .891 SV%, 0 SO
Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 46GP, 27G, 37A, 64P, 20PIM
Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 33GP, 19G, 12A, 31P, 27PIM
Jesse Nurmi (London) OHL | 12 GP, 8G, 7A, 15P, 4PIM
KHL
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 13GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 21GP, 9G, 9A, 18P, 12PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 30GP, 16-7-0, 1.69 GAA, .934 SV%, 4 SO
SWEDEN
Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 32GP, 2G, 12A, 14P, 10PIM
Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 19GP, 7-12-0, 2.96 GAA, .893 SV%, 3 SO
Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 22GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 39PIM
NCAA
Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 22GP, 0G, 7A, 7P, 21PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 24GP, 10G, 9A, 19P, 10PIM
Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 25GP, 8G, 9A, 17P, 24PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 24GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 18PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 22GP, 10G, 6A, 16P, 4PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 25GP, 5G, 6A, 11P, 16PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 21GP, 5G, 13A, 18P, 6PIM