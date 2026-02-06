Cizikas Earns Second Iron Man Mask

Iron Zeeker has officially been reactivated.

Casey Cizikas took home his second Iron Man helmet of the season following the Islanders’ 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. The win sends the Islanders into the Olympic break on a two-game winning streak.

“Those are massive points,” Cizikas said after the win. “Eight games in 13 days, six games in nine days. We gutted it out. It wasn’t pretty, but we got the job done.”

Cizikas opened the scoring at 6:30 of the second period, knocking home a rebound in a game that featured limited offense on either side. Still, the Islanders’ energy line of Cizikas, Marc Gatcomb and Kyle MacLean made its presence felt throughout the first 30 minutes.

“Gatcomb made a good read on the wall to take it away and find MacLean in the middle,” Cizikas said of his goal. “Mac got it towards the net, I was able to get a tip and then the rebound. It’s nice to get rewarded.”

It was a deserved reward for the 34-year-old forward, who has provided a spark since being paired with Gatcomb and MacLean, even if it has not always shown up on the scoresheet.

“I feel like the three of us have been playing well lately,” Cizikas said. “We’ve had opportunities, but to get rewarded tonight was definitely nice.”