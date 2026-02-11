Eiserman Sharpening the “Finer Details” of His Game in Second Year at BU

There are a lot of reasons Cole Eiserman’s teammates at Boston University look up to him.
The Sophomore is part of BU’s leadership group, serving as an alternate captain on a team where freshmen outnumber juniors and seniors by a two-to-one margin. But Eiserman doesn’t rely on the A on his sweater, or his status as a first-round pick, to lead a young Terriers team. He relies on his work ethic to set the tone.
“I think I've grown a lot this year,” said Eiserman, who the New York Islanders selected 20th overall in 2024. “Now I’m one of the older guys now because of how young the team is. I’m a lead by example kind of guy, so I have to dial in the details and do everything right. It’s easy to do it when it's expected.”
Eiserman has 18 points (12G, 6A) through 25 games this year, in a season that has come with its challenges and triumphs as the 19-year-old winger continues his development at the NCAA level. Eiserman missed four games with a lower-body injury he sustained on Oct. 25, a setback after starting his sophomore year with six goals through his first six games. After a slow start to 2026, Eiserman has racked up five points (4G, 1A) in his last six outings.
“It's been an up and down season,” Eiserman said. “I was playing well, then got hurt, so I’ve battled that. Then as time goes on, I’ve had some ups and downs confidence-wise, just got to try to dial in and keep it going. But it's on a positive note right now.”