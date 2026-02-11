Eiserman Sharpening the “Finer Details” of His Game in Second Year at BU

Both Isles prospects shared some milestones together this season. They competed for Team USA in this year’s World Juniors – it was the second trip for Eiserman, who won gold last year, and first time for Bednarik – though they did not medal in the tournament.

The pair also competed for and won the Kelley-Harkness Cup when Red Hot Hockey returned to Madison Square Garden between BU and Cornell in November. Eiserman got an assist on Bednarik’s first period power-play goal while Eiserman buried the game-winner in the third period in the 2-1 victory for the Terriers.

There were some VIPs in attendance to watch Eiserman and Bednarik, as Isles GM and EVP Mathieu Darche, Assistant General Manager Steve Pellegrini, Assistant General Manager, Director of Player Personnel Ryan Bowness and Special Assistant to the GM Matt Martin were all in attendance and chatted with Eiserman after the game.

“It means a lot, they’re very supportive,” Eiserman said. “Awesome people. Great people to talk to and have conversations with [about] how to get better and stuff like that. They're very good with their prospects. They know what they want and I know now what I have to do to be there one day. They’re at a lot of games, and it's nice when they're there and can talk to them after.”

Eiserman understands the culture within the Islanders organization and is working hard on the ice and bonding with other prospects in the system as he strives to make the pros. When he looks back on Islanders development camp last summer, it was a strong building block, which he’s using to build off of this year.

“They’re trying to build a culture around there, and we all understood that,” Eiserman said. “Because you never know if you're going to play with each other in the AHL or NHL. So always got to get to know everyone and make sure ready when you get there.”

During the matchup at MSG, Eiserman couldn’t help but get a feel for his future goal – suiting up for the Islanders against the New York Rangers one day in the NHL.

“Ever since you’re young, you dream of playing the NHL, and obviously, when you're playing at an NHL barn, you try to look around and soak it all in,” Eiserman said. “There’s still little kid inside of me that, when I’m on the ice, it feels like that little kid is playing. Hopefully I can play there again one day.”