Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins

SEASON SERIES

The Isles trail the season series 0-1-0, falling 4-3 in Pittsburgh in the season opener on Oct. 9.

Jonathan Dourin, Kyle Palmieri and Max Shabanov scored in the loss, while Matthew Schaefer recorded his first NHL point in the loss.

Sidney Crosby (1G, 1A) and Rickard Rakell (1G, 1A) each had two points, while Evgeni Malkin dished out three assists.

PENGUINS NOTES

- The Penguins have been on a tear since the NHL’s Holiday break, going 13-3-2 since Christmas and their 28 points rank third over that span. The Penguins are averaging 4.08 goals per game over that span, which ranks second in the NHL, as does the Pens penalty kill, which is humming at 90%. Pittsburgh was seventh in the Metropolitan Division on Dec. 25, five points behind the Islanders, but now sit in second, two points up on New York.

- Sidney Crosby has been especially hot over the Penguins resurgence, with 20 points (7G, 13A) in 18 games. Evgeni Malkin is also over a point-per-game during the run, with 14 points (5G, 9A) in 13 games. Anthony Mantha leads the team with eight goals since Dec. 25 and is second only to Crosby with 17 points in the last 18 games.

- Crosby leads the Penguins with 58 points (27G, 31A) in 54 games this season, while Malkin is second with 43 points (13G, 30A) in 39 games. Malkin is currently riding a six-game point streak with eight points (3G, 5A) over that span.

- Kris Letang will miss Tuesday's game, as the defenseman fractured his foot on Thursday and is expected to miss four weeks. The 38-year-old defenseman has 25 points (3G, 22A) in 50 games this season.

- Bryan Rust is eligible to return to the Penguins lineup after serving a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head on Vancouver’s Brock Boeser. Rust has 39 points (18G, 21A) in 47 games this season. Rust is a key piece of the Penguins offense, having scored 20-or-more goals in six straight seasons.

- Stuart Skinner is the likely goaltender for the Penguins as Arturs Silovs got the nod on Monday night against Ottawa. Skinner has caught fire of late, going 8-1-0 since Dec. 30 with a 2.01 GAA and a .917 SV%. The 27-year-old was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade for Tristan Jarry on Dec. 12.