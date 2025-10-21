Inside the Isles New Iron Man Postgame Locker Room Award

Superhero play is going to be appropriately rewarded in the New York Islanders locker room this season.

A shiny gold – and wearable - Iron Man helmet made its official debut after the Islanders’ 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. It was a surprise to most of the team – Captain Anders Lee made the big reveal, pulling the superhero prop out that garnered laughs and cheers from the room.

“I don’t know if it’s going to fit,” Lee joked before awarding the first-time distinction to Bo Horvat, who led the team with his second career hat trick.

The sleek, futuristic-looking piece of armor covers the entire head and face and features glowing blue slits in the front for eyes. Horvat confirmed that it is possible to see out of it, but said the fit is pretty snug.

"It barely fit my head," Horvat said with a laugh.