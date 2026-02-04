Horvat Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Isles Top Penguins 5-4 in Overtime

A nine-goal, four-period boxing match left Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders with their mitts in the air on Tuesday night.

Horvat broke free on a breakaway and snapped home the OT winner to cap off a three-point (2G, 1A) night as the Islanders topped the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4. Horvat’s superhero effort won him his third Iron Man mask as the Islanders player of the game at UBS Arena.

“You’d like to think it was coming,” Horvat said after his biggest night since returning from injury. “You try to not think about it and do other things away from the puck that go unnoticed and eventually get rewarded for it. So, to finally get the reward, it was great.”