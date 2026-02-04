Takeaways: Horvat’s OT Winner Powers Islanders Past Penguins 5-4 Win

Bo Horvat (2G, 1A) was the OT hero on Tuesday night, powering the New York Islanders to a big two points in a 5-4 OT victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena.

Horvat’s winner capped a back-and-forth affair that saw goals from Matthew Schaefer (1G, 1A), Mathew Barzal (1G, 2A) and Ryan Pulock in regulation. Anthony Mantha, Egor Chinakhov, Bryan Rust, Justin Brazeau (1G, 1A) scored for the Penguins.

Ilya Sorokin made 31 saves in his 19th win of the season while Stuart Skinner made 18 saves in the OT loss for Pittsburgh.

The stakes were high, as the Islanders and Penguins entered the night two points apart in the standings, but the Islanders picked up the extra point in the extra frame. The Islanders (67 points) are within one point of Pittsburgh (68 points) for second in the Metropolitan Division, though the Penguins have two games in hand.

“We had some desperation,” Pulock said. “We knew how important this game is, we’re coming off two losses. We had to be desperate, and I felt like we found that. The crowd was bringing some energy, especially late.”