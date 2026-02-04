Takeaways: Horvat’s OT Winner Powers Islanders Past Penguins 5-4 Win

Bo Horvat caps three-point night with OT winner in last home game before the Olympic break, Isles snap two-game losing streak

By Rachel Luscher
Bo Horvat (2G, 1A) was the OT hero on Tuesday night, powering the New York Islanders to a big two points in a 5-4 OT victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena.

Horvat’s winner capped a back-and-forth affair that saw goals from Matthew Schaefer (1G, 1A), Mathew Barzal (1G, 2A) and Ryan Pulock in regulation. Anthony Mantha, Egor Chinakhov, Bryan Rust, Justin Brazeau (1G, 1A) scored for the Penguins.

Ilya Sorokin made 31 saves in his 19th win of the season while Stuart Skinner made 18 saves in the OT loss for Pittsburgh.

The stakes were high, as the Islanders and Penguins entered the night two points apart in the standings, but the Islanders picked up the extra point in the extra frame. The Islanders (67 points) are within one point of Pittsburgh (68 points) for second in the Metropolitan Division, though the Penguins have two games in hand.

“We had some desperation,” Pulock said. “We knew how important this game is, we’re coming off two losses. We had to be desperate, and I felt like we found that. The crowd was bringing some energy, especially late.”

PIT at NYI | Recap

TAKEAWAYS

- It was a high scoring, back-and-forth affair with four lead changes. The Islanders found the equalizer three times, coming back from 1-0, 3-2 and 4-3 deficits to force overtime. Horvat got the job done on a breakaway in overtime, scoring his 12th career OT goal (and seventh as an Islander) 52 seconds into the extra session.

“What a ride it was,” Barzal said. “I thought we came out and had a great start, then we were always down by a goal, we tie it up… they could have really sunk us. I think tonight was big just for the morale in this room, just to know that it doesn’t really matter how the game goes. We knew the entire night we were getting it done.”

PIT@NYI: Horvat scores goal against Stuart Skinner

- The Islanders began to pick up momentum when they were down 3-2 midway through the third period. Barzal’s one-timer from the point beat a screened Skinner cleanly to tie the game at three apiece with 11:25 left in the contest. The goal was Barzal’s fifth in his last six games, while his three-game goal streak is his longest since his career-high five-game goal streak from Dec. 27, 2022 – Jan. 5, 2023. Barzal also fed Pulock to tie the score 4-4, as the defenseman lasered a shot past Skinner blocker side with under five minutes to play.

- The chemistry between Horvat, Barzal and Schaefer flourished in three-on-three hockey, a connection that has developed throughout the season. Barzal said that Schaefer’s addition has added a spark to the overtime, as the Islanders are 6-0 in OT this season.

“I think Schaefer is such a threat out there with his feet,” Barzal said. “If you start me, him and Bo, there’s so much offense out there for us to score. That’s a big key, and we have a lot of smart players.”

PIT@NYI: Barzal scores goal against Stuart Skinner

- The Islanders have struggled in second periods as of late. They were outshot 22-13 in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Nashville, as they mustered five shots on goal in the second period against the Penguins and allowed two goals in that stanza on Tuesday, which allowed the Penguins to turn a 2-1 Isles lead to a 3-2 Penguins lead after 40 minutes. Chinakhov fired a shot past Ryan Pulock and Sorokin to tie the game at two apiece at the 3:52 mark of the second period. In a fluke play, Rust’s shot from behind the goal line hit Sorokin’s glove and into the net to take a 3-2 lead at the 14:09 mark of the second period.

- The Isles gave up two goals in a short span on Monday against Washington in a 4-1 loss, but they responded with two quick goals in their next game out, as Horvat and Schaefer scored within 1:15 at the end of the first period. Anders Lee had a net-front chance that was blocked by Skinner, but Horvat was ready at the right side of the crease to chip in the loose change to tie the game that the 18:41 mark. Schaefer quickly took the lead 1:15 after Horvat’s goal, as the rookie defenseman’s long shot from the point beat Skinner with four seconds left in the opening frame to take a 2-1 advantage. It was Schaefer’s 16th goal of the season, putting him one back of tying Denis Potvin’s franchise record for goals by a rookie d-man.

- The Islanders are 6-2-1 on the second half of back-to-back sets.

- The Islanders are 0-for-7 on the power play in their last three games. The Isles PK was perfect for the second straight game, going 6-for-6 over that span.

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 5, Penguins 4 OT

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 5-4 OT win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 3, 2026 at UBS Arena. Photo credit: Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders, Sam Johnston/New York Islanders and Steven Ryan/Getty Images

NEXT GAME

The Islanders’ last game before the Olympic break will be a road game, as they take on the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop is at 7PM.

