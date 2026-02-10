Poletin Putting Up Points in WHL Rookie Season

On 2025 fourth-rounder Tomas Poletin’s rookie season with the Kelowna Rockets, earning silver in the 2026 World Juniors, his friendship with David Rittich and more

GettyImages-22587399827
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

There’s a big distance between Eastern Europe and Western Canada, but Tomas Poletin has found a short path to success in his first season with the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League.

Poletin, the Islanders 2025 fourth-round pick (106th overall), credits his teammates and billet family with making the transition from Czechia to Canada a comfortable one.

“Just getting used to the culture, it's easier for me because I live with a billet family, so I just follow them, or follow the guys on my team,” Poletin said. “I'm really happy because the people here are so nice to me and all of us Europeans. They make it easier for us.”

The Prague, CZE native is up to 31 points (19G, 12A) in his first 35 games in the league, as his 19 tallies are tied for sixth best among WHL rookies.

“It was a great start to the season,” Poletin said. “I feel like the style of hockey really suits my play, so I'm really happy I came over and I’m just trying to do my best every night.”

Poletin was the first-overall pick in the CHL’s Import Draft, coming over after two years in Finland. Poletin played 25 games for the Pelicans U20 team last season and played 15 games with the top club in Liiga, Finland’s top pro league. Poletin is adjusting to a few key differences – a more vigorous travel schedule and a smaller rink, to name a few – but the flashier atmosphere of games stands out.

“It’s more of a possession game,” Poletin said. “Here in Canada, it's a smaller rink, so there’s many more battles. You can basically shoot from everywhere because it's closer to the net. All the fights, there’s a show around the game and that’s something I like. It’s very different down to the details when you compare Canadian hockey and European hockey.”

The Rockets are fifth in the Western Conference with a 25-17-5-2 record (W-L-OTL-SOL). Expectations are high for Poletin and the Rockets, as they’re hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup. The host city automatically punches a ticket to compete for Canada’s top prize in junior hockey, so the locals are already excited for it. The 18-year-old Czech import can feel the buzz from the fans and the city.

“The community here is really into hockey and you got to be good, because the fans expect that,” Poletin said. “Especially with the Memorial Cup, there’s a lot of expectations from our team. I’m trying to do my best to be the best teammate I can, help be the best team in the league.”

Poletin has three multi-goal performances this season, including a two-goal outing in his WHL debut on Sept. 26. He also scored twice in a game on an international stage, as he potted two goals against Team Canada in the opening game of the 2026 World Juniors, though Czechia dropped a 7-5 decision.

“There was a lot of excitement going into the first game, especially for the younger guys on that team,” Poletin said. “It was a great feeling to score twice in that first game. Obviously, the game didn't end up well for us, but it was a fun game, and it was nice to be part of that.”

Poletin came home with a silver medal as Czechia fell to Sweden 4-2 in a hard-fought gold medal game.

“We had an amazing group of guys,” Poletin said. “I really loved the time there and to end up with the silver, it's just the cherry on the top, you know? It was amazing.”

Poletin had a New York Islander rooting for him throughout the tournament in fellow Czech native David Rittich, as the two have forged a close friendship since Islanders Training Camp in the fall.

Before the Semifinals game against Canada, Rittich texted Poletin the simple advice to shoot the puck more. Poletin went on to score the game-winning goal for Czechia to advance to the gold medal game. Poletin made sure to tell the veteran NHLer that he listened to his advice.

“Then I texted him after, oh yeah, see I shot the puck more I guess,” Poletin said with a laugh. “Rittich is such a really nice guy. That was really funny, I’m glad he’s here.”

Back in September, the two had tentative dinner plans with Rittich’s wife and kids, but the Islanders returned Poletin to his junior team before it could happen. Nonetheless, Poletin kept his connection with Rittich through the season and feels comfort in knowing there’s another Czech guy playing at the level he wants to be at.

Getting a taste of pro hockey through both Islanders Development Camp and Training Camp last summer fueled him before his rookie season in the WHL, as Poletin is laser focused on where he wants to be.

“It gave me a lot of confidence, but like motivation for my next work and I experienced a whole new level of hockey overall, and now it's just on me to get to that level,” Poletin said. “Trying to work hard to be there as soon as possible.”

