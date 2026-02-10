Poletin Putting Up Points in WHL Rookie Season

There’s a big distance between Eastern Europe and Western Canada, but Tomas Poletin has found a short path to success in his first season with the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League.

Poletin, the Islanders 2025 fourth-round pick (106th overall), credits his teammates and billet family with making the transition from Czechia to Canada a comfortable one.

“Just getting used to the culture, it's easier for me because I live with a billet family, so I just follow them, or follow the guys on my team,” Poletin said. “I'm really happy because the people here are so nice to me and all of us Europeans. They make it easier for us.”

The Prague, CZE native is up to 31 points (19G, 12A) in his first 35 games in the league, as his 19 tallies are tied for sixth best among WHL rookies.

“It was a great start to the season,” Poletin said. “I feel like the style of hockey really suits my play, so I'm really happy I came over and I’m just trying to do my best every night.”

Poletin was the first-overall pick in the CHL’s Import Draft, coming over after two years in Finland. Poletin played 25 games for the Pelicans U20 team last season and played 15 games with the top club in Liiga, Finland’s top pro league. Poletin is adjusting to a few key differences – a more vigorous travel schedule and a smaller rink, to name a few – but the flashier atmosphere of games stands out.

“It’s more of a possession game,” Poletin said. “Here in Canada, it's a smaller rink, so there’s many more battles. You can basically shoot from everywhere because it's closer to the net. All the fights, there’s a show around the game and that’s something I like. It’s very different down to the details when you compare Canadian hockey and European hockey.”