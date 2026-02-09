Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 9, 2026

Finley and Nelson go head-to-head, another five-point week for Nurmi and more in this week’s prospect report

2526_ProspectReport_1920x1080
By Luca Dallasta

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

FINLEY AND NELSON HIT THE SCORESHEET IN WEEKEND SERIES

Two New York Islanders prospects tallied four points each across two head-to-head games over the weekend.

Quinn Finley tallied four points (2G, 2A) as University of Wisconsin swept Danny Nelson (2G, 2A) and Notre Dame in a two-game series. Both games were decided by one goal.

Finley, who the Islanders drafted in the third round (78th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, recorded an assist and the overtime goal on Friday night in a 6-5 OT win for the Badgers.

Finley was the hero with an overtime goal 1:17 into the extra session in a 6-5 OT win. The 21-year-old snapped a five-game scoreless streak with the overtime goal, while he also notched an assist in the first period in the win.

Nelson, who was the Islanders’ second round selection (49th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, also found the scoresheet (1G, 1A) in the contest.

A day later, the Fighting Irish co-captain earned a helper on the team’s opening goal about halfway through the first period. Nelson followed up with a goal of his own in the middle frame for his 10th tally of the season.

Fresh off the OT win the night before, Finley stayed hot with two points in the first period, assisting on Saturday’s icebreaker and potting a goal to make it 2-1 Wisconsin.

Finley leads Wisconsin with 12 goals this season and is up to 23 points (12G, 11A) in 26 games. Nelson ranks third on Notre Dame with 21 points (10G, 11A) and now has double-digit goals for the second straight season in the NCAA.

NURMI REACHES 20 POINTS

Jesse Nurmi tallied points in each of his three games last week, which extended his point-streak to seven games with 15 points (8G, 7A) over that span.

Nurmi, who the Islanders selected in the fourth round (113th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, followed up his first career OHL hat-trick with a power-play goal in London’s 4-3 overtime defeat to the Kitchener Rangers.

Two days later, Nurmi contributed three points for the Knights in their 5-4 overtime win against the Niagara IceDogs. The Finnish forward’s two goals, including his fourth power-play goal of the season, and one helper earned him the game’s first star.

Nurmi had the primary assist on London’s game-opening 5-on-3 goal in their 5-3 triumph over the Saginaw Spirit.

Nurmi has 20 points (11G, 9A) in 15 games for the London Knights this season after starting the year in the ECHL. He ranks fifth on the team in goals (11), tied for third in power-play goals (4) and tied for fifth in power-play points (7).

GAMZIN NOTCHES FIFTH SHUTOUT

Dmirty Gamzin made 26 saves as CSKA Moscow shut out the Shanghai Dragons 1-0 on Thursday night. While his night began quietly, Gamzin’s workload progressively increased, and he made 13 saves in the third period to seal the deal.

Gamzin, who the Islanders drafted in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, earned two shutouts in his last four games between the pipes. Both performances came in 1-0 victories for CSKA.

The 22-year-old goaltender leads the KHL with a .936 SV%, and his five shutouts are tied for the most in the league this season.

CHL

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 41GP, 22G, 28A, 50P, 61PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 46GP, 12G, 19A, 31P, 16PIM

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 35GP, 15-14-2, 3.91 GAA, .892 SV%, 0 SO

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 49GP, 30G, 37A, 67P, 14PIM

Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 35GP, 19G, 12A, 31P, 34PIM

Jesse Nurmi (London) OHL | 15 GP, 11G, 9A, 20P, 6PIM

KHL

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 13GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 23GP, 9G, 9A, 18P, 12PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 31GP, 17-7-0, 1.63 GAA, .936 SV%, 5 SO

SWEDEN

Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 34GP, 4G, 12A, 16P, 10PIM

Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 21GP, 7-14-0, 3.06 GAA, .888 SV%, 3 SO

Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 24GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 39PIM

NCAA

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 24GP, 0G, 7A, 7P, 21PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 26GP, 12G, 11A, 23P, 20PIM

Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 27GP, 10G, 11A, 21P, 26PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 26GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 18PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 24GP, 11G, 6A, 17P, 6PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 27GP, 5G, 6A, 11P, 18PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 23GP, 5G, 16A, 21P, 6PIM

News Feed

New York Islanders Girls Tournament Team Wins at WickFest for Second Straight Year

Checking in with Victor Eklund: Post-Gold Medal Win for Sweden, Ramping Up in the SHL

Horvat Named NHL Second Star of the Week

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Devils 1

Cizikas Earns Second Iron Man Mask

Takeaways: Isles Head Into Olympic Break with 3-1 Win Over Devils

Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Returns vs New Jersey

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Penguins 4 OT

Horvat Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Isles Top Penguins 5-4 in Overtime

Takeaways: Horvat’s OT Winner Powers Islanders Past Penguins 5-4 Win

Community Hero of the Month Supported by Northwell: Shane Bula, Brad Tatarian and Joseph Howard

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 2, 2026

Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins

The Skinny: Capitals 4, Islanders 1

The ONE Group Brings Iconic Benihana Flavor to UBS Arena

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-1 Decision to Capitals

Isles Day-to-Day: Line Changes vs Capitals, Drouin In and Rittich to Start