Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 9, 2026

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

FINLEY AND NELSON HIT THE SCORESHEET IN WEEKEND SERIES

Two New York Islanders prospects tallied four points each across two head-to-head games over the weekend.

Quinn Finley tallied four points (2G, 2A) as University of Wisconsin swept Danny Nelson (2G, 2A) and Notre Dame in a two-game series. Both games were decided by one goal.

Finley, who the Islanders drafted in the third round (78th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, recorded an assist and the overtime goal on Friday night in a 6-5 OT win for the Badgers.