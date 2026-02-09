Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 9, 2026

GAMZIN NOTCHES FIFTH SHUTOUT
Dmirty Gamzin made 26 saves as CSKA Moscow shut out the Shanghai Dragons 1-0 on Thursday night. While his night began quietly, Gamzin’s workload progressively increased, and he made 13 saves in the third period to seal the deal.
Gamzin, who the Islanders drafted in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, earned two shutouts in his last four games between the pipes. Both performances came in 1-0 victories for CSKA.
The 22-year-old goaltender leads the KHL with a .936 SV%, and his five shutouts are tied for the most in the league this season.
CHL
Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 41GP, 22G, 28A, 50P, 61PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 46GP, 12G, 19A, 31P, 16PIM
Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 35GP, 15-14-2, 3.91 GAA, .892 SV%, 0 SO
Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 49GP, 30G, 37A, 67P, 14PIM
Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 35GP, 19G, 12A, 31P, 34PIM
Jesse Nurmi (London) OHL | 15 GP, 11G, 9A, 20P, 6PIM
KHL
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 13GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 23GP, 9G, 9A, 18P, 12PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 31GP, 17-7-0, 1.63 GAA, .936 SV%, 5 SO
SWEDEN
Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 34GP, 4G, 12A, 16P, 10PIM
Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 21GP, 7-14-0, 3.06 GAA, .888 SV%, 3 SO
Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 24GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 39PIM
NCAA
Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 24GP, 0G, 7A, 7P, 21PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 26GP, 12G, 11A, 23P, 20PIM
Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 27GP, 10G, 11A, 21P, 26PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 26GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 18PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 24GP, 11G, 6A, 17P, 6PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 27GP, 5G, 6A, 11P, 18PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 23GP, 5G, 16A, 21P, 6PIM