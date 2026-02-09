New York Islanders Girls Tournament Team Wins at WickFest for Second Straight Year

The New York Islanders Girls Tournament Team, presented by Xerox, won the 12U Gold Division at the WickFest in Las Vegas over the weekend. It marked the second straight year the Girls Tournament Team won their division at WickFest.

The all-girls squad was coached by Arron Asham, the Islanders’ lead instructor for amateur hockey and alum (2002-07), and his daughter Oceane Asham, who played NCAA hockey at Minnesota State University. The team, which was comprised of seven different organizations, sported a perfect 5-0 record and outscored opponents 21-5 at the tournament.