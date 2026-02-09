New York Islanders Girls Tournament Team Wins at WickFest for Second Straight Year

The Islanders Girls Tournament Team, presented by Xerox, won back-to-back championships with a 12U Gold Division win over the weekend in Las Vegas

DSC01483
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders Girls Tournament Team, presented by Xerox, won the 12U Gold Division at the WickFest in Las Vegas over the weekend. It marked the second straight year the Girls Tournament Team won their division at WickFest.

The all-girls squad was coached by Arron Asham, the Islanders’ lead instructor for amateur hockey and alum (2002-07), and his daughter Oceane Asham, who played NCAA hockey at Minnesota State University. The team, which was comprised of seven different organizations, sported a perfect 5-0 record and outscored opponents 21-5 at the tournament.

The Islanders beat the Colorado 14ers 3-1 on Friday afternoon followed by a 10-1 win over the Cranbrook Female Bucks that night. On Saturday, they beat the Las Vegas Storm 2-0 and the Seattle Red Hawks 4-2.

Ahead of their first game, the girls got to practice with Olympians Amanda Pelkey, Jillian Dempsey and Haley Skarupa. The team also took a trip to the Museum of Illusions and attended the Vegas Golden Knights-LA Kings game on Thursday.

DSC01483
DSC00312
DSC00257
DSC00299
DSC00294
+42 DSC00253
DSC00285
DSC00277
DSC00318
DSC00115
DSC00282
DSC00696
DSC00402
DSC00458
DSC00435
DSC00334
DSC00690
DSC00634
DSC00490
DSC00377
DSC00347
DSC00390
DSC00708
DSC00364
DSC00481
DSC00348
DSC01603
DSC01492
DSC01448
DSC01401
DSC01389
DSC01394
DSC01371
DSC01331
DSC01333
DSC01280
DSC01304
DSC01275
DSC01273
DSC01255
DSC01279
DSC01264
DSC01139
DSC01679
DSC01661
DSC01657
DSC01654
DSC01643

PHOTOS: Islanders Girls Team at WickFest 2026

Snapshots from the Islanders Girls Travel team, presented by Xerox, at WickFest Las Vegas. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders

In Sunday’s championship game, the Isles team beat the Vegas Junior Knights in a thrilling 2-1 SO decision. The Islanders Girls Tournament Team were down 1-0 for the majority of the game before they scored with 17.8 seconds left in regulation to tie the game before winning it in a shootout to bring home gold for a second straight year.

News Feed

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 9, 2026

Checking in with Victor Eklund: Post-Gold Medal Win for Sweden, Ramping Up in the SHL

Horvat Named NHL Second Star of the Week

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Devils 1

Cizikas Earns Second Iron Man Mask

Takeaways: Isles Head Into Olympic Break with 3-1 Win Over Devils

Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Returns vs New Jersey

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Penguins 4 OT

Horvat Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Isles Top Penguins 5-4 in Overtime

Takeaways: Horvat’s OT Winner Powers Islanders Past Penguins 5-4 Win

Community Hero of the Month Supported by Northwell: Shane Bula, Brad Tatarian and Joseph Howard

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 2, 2026

Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins

The Skinny: Capitals 4, Islanders 1

The ONE Group Brings Iconic Benihana Flavor to UBS Arena

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-1 Decision to Capitals

Isles Day-to-Day: Line Changes vs Capitals, Drouin In and Rittich to Start