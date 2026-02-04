The Skinny: Islanders 5, Penguins 4 OT

Game 57

Isles 5, Pittsburgh 4 (OT)

Bo Horvat scored twice, including the winner at :52 of overtime, as the Isles rallied from three separate one goal deficits to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4, before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Mathew Barzal tied the game, 3-3, with his 150th NHL goal and then added two assists to cap a +4 night. Horvat did him one better, going +5 for the first time in his NHL career.

The Isles improve to 18-11-2 in their last 31 games as they head to New Jersey on Thursday in the final game before the Olympic break.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Anthony Mantha (20) Justin Brazeau (12) 12:09 PIT 1,NYI 0

Bo Horvat (22) Anders Lee (20) 18:41 PIT 1,NYI 1

Matthew Schaefer (16) Ondrej Palat (8), Bo Horvat (15) 19:56 PIT 1,NYI 2

2nd Period

Egor Chinakhov (11) Tommy Novak (20), Erik Karlsson (31) 03:52 PIT 2,NYI 2

Bryan Rust (19) Sidney Crosby (32), Ilya Solovyov (4) 14:09 PIT 3,NYI 2

3rd Period

Mathew Barzal (16) Adam Pelech (7) 08:37 PIT 3,NYI 3

Justin Brazeau (15) Brett Kulak (8) 10:40 PIT 4,NYI 3

Ryan Pulock (3) Mathew Barzal (33), Simon Holmstrom (16) 15:24 PIT 4,NYI 4

OT

Bo Horvat (23) Mathew Barzal (34) Matthew Schaefer (23) 0:52 PIT 4, NYI 5

The Skinny

The Isles went 0-2 on the power play and killed both Penguin power plays; the Isles are 6-33 on the power play in the last ten games and are 6-6 on the penalty kill in the last two games after allowing power play goals in three straight games… The Isles improve to 4-17-1 when trailing after two periods...Mathew Barzal has five goals in his last six games…Anthony Duclair saw only 3:04 of ice time, all in the first period…The Isles have sold out eleven consecutive home games, and sixteen games this season; they had fifteen home sell-outs a year ago…Sidney Crosby recorded his 96th assist and 140th point against the Isles; he is first all-time in assists and 2nd in points (Jaromir Jagr -155) in games against the Isles…This was Ilya Sorokin's 10th win over the last four seasons against the Penguins (most by any goalie vs. one opponent in that span); twelve of his 144 career wins have been against Pittsburgh…Mathew Barzal reached the 50-point mark for the seventh time in his career; he is the 10th player in club history with at least seven 50-point seasons, and only the second (John Tavares-8) to do so in the last 35 years…Bo Horvat now has six seasons of at least 23 goals…The Isles are 6-0 in games decided in overtime (only team in NHL not to allow an overtime goal); and are 10-5 in games beyond 60 minutes...Matthew Schaefer is the youngest player in NHL history to score a goal in the final five seconds of any period; seven other 18-year-olds have done it, with the youngest (Steve Yzerman 18 years, 223 days) being 72 days older than Schaefer.

The Standings

The Isles move within two points behind Pittsburgh for 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division (the Isles have played two more games); they are now four points ahead of Columbus and Pittsburgh.

Milestone Men

• Mathew Barzal is now one point behind Bob Nystrom (513) for 13th place in club history.

• Ryan Pulock now has 56 goals, one behind Kenny Jonsson for third place in club defenseman history.

• Matthew Schaefer moves within one goal of Denis Potvin's club record of 17 goals by a rookie defenseman and Phil Housley's NHL record for an 18-year-old defenseman.

• Schaefer is also now tied-14th in goals in a season by a defensemen; the top 13 spots all belong to the surname Potvin (Denis-12, Jean -1)

• Bo Horvat now has 598 career points.

• Schaefer tied, and on the overtime goal, passed Bobby Orr for 3rd place in NHL history by an 18-year-old defenseman.

• Ryan Pulock remains tied with Ed Westfall for 24th place with 181 assists.

Bo and Barzy

Bo Horvat recorded his first overtime goal of the season, his 7th as an Islander, and the 12th of his NHL career. Mathew Barzal was credited with an assist, extending his club records with his 19th overtime assist and 25th overtime point, while Horvat became the 5th player in club history with ten overtime points.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 11

2. Brock Nelson 9

3. Bo Horvat 7

Longest Sellout Streaks in UBS History (one season)

• 19 (2021-22; the first 19 games played at UBS Arena)

• 12 (2022-23; the final 12 games of that season)

• 11 (2025-26 CURRENT)

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 17-9-1 (with an NHL-best .927 save percentage, and a 2.16 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading six shutouts since then.

Sorokin is 14-1-0 when facing more than 30 shots; he won his first thirteen while facing over 30 to set the club record for consecutive wins when facing more than 30 shots.

The Shutout Leader

Sorokin not only leads the NHL in shutouts this season; his 28 career shutouts are the most by an NHL goalie since Sorokin debuted in 2020-21; Connor Hellebuyck has 25 and Igor Shesterkin has 22 in that span.

Sorokin now has three seasons of at least six shutouts; he is the only goalie in club history with more than one such season (Varlamov, Resch, Halak, and Lehner each did it once.) Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky are the only other actives with three seasons.

Shutouts in Highest Percentage of Games Played (minimum 25 shutouts)

1. Roman Cechmanek (25/212) 11.8%

2. Ken Dryden (46/397) 11.6%

3. Dominik Hasek (81/735) 11.0%

4. Martin Brodeur (125/1266) 9.9%

5. Ilya Sorokin (28/286) 9.8%

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 12-8-3 on the season. He is 1-3-1 in his last five games.

Islander goalies other than Sorokin won only five games last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Islander Shutouts in a Season

• 11 2018-19

• 10 2020-21 and 1975-76

• 9 2021-22

• 8 2025-26, 2022-23 and 1997-98

The Road Ahead

The Isles are in a stretch where they play eight of ten games, and 11 of 15 games on the road. They are 1-1-0 overall,10-0-0 at home and 0-1-0 on the road.

After tonight, fourteen of their last 25 games will be played in seven sets of back-to-backs.

Following this stretch they will end the season by playing 10 of the final 12 games at home.

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 16 (2025-26)

(Housley had 19 goals as a rookie, but the final two occurred after his 19th birthday)

Most Points by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) (17-40-57 in 66 GP) 1982-83

2. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) (9-35-44 in 82 GP) 2018-19

3. Matthew Schaefer (16-23-39 in 56 GP)

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 6 (2025-26)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 5 (2018-19)

Most Multi-Point Games by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 13 1982-83

2. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 2018-19, Bobby Orr (BOS) 1966-67, and Matthew Schaefer - all with 8.

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 16

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least sixteen goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine's 26. Brent Sutter (23) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 23

Only seven Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 23 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. Brent Sutter (24) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 39

Matthew Schaefer 39

Only seven Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 39 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. Bryan Berard (39) is tied with Schaefer; Brent Sutter (47) is the one above Schaefer.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 109 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Matthew Schafer now holds the club record for goals (16) assists (22) and points (38). Tim Connolly played 81 games as a rookie – the only 18-year-old to play more games than Schaefer.

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

2. Matthew Schaefer 16 (2025-26)

Most Points by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Stefan Persson 56 (1977-78)

2. Denis Potvin 54 (1973-74)

3. Vladimir Malakhov 52 (1992-93)

4. Bryan Berard 48 (1996-97)

5. Matthew Schaefer 39 (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (Last 30 seasons)

1. Dion Phaneuf – CGY 20 (2005-06)

2. Shayne Gostisbehere - PHI 17 (2015-16)

3. Matthew Schaefer 16 (2025-26)

The NHL record is 23, held by Brian Leetch-NYR (1988-89)

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 28 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and tied-fourth in the NHL (behind Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini, and Mikko Rantanen). He is a net +14 (having taken only 14 penalties).

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Defenseman (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 28

2. Matt Carkner 2013-14 23

3. Thomas Hickey 2016-17 22

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 28

3. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10.)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 at NAS (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:12 12/9/2025 vs VEG

4. Matthew Schaefer 27:59 2/3/2026 vs PIT

5. Matthew Schaefer 27:41 1/10/2026 at MIN (OT)

6. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 28:53 only twice (Bryan Berard -31:30; Travis Hamonic -28:54). The younger of these was Hamonic (vs PIT) on April 8, 2011, when he was 20 years, 235 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until April 27, 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

2. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

Schaefer has played at least 27 minutes nine times and at least 26 minutes fifteen times. He is the first 18-year-old to do either of these things since ice time became official.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 45 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by an 18-year-old and the second-longest by a teenager (Tyler Myers -47) since ice-time became official.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have fourteen come-from behind wins this season, including six when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win twelve times this season, including four times in the third period.

The Isles have two multi-goal comeback wins (none in the third period); opponents have three (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 6-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored nine goals with the 6th attacker (tied-most in NHL) and allowed 11 empty net goals.

Opponents have scored six goals with 6th attacker and allowed six empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2017-18 9

2025-26 9

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 29 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 12 times

• Allowed the next goal: 13 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 4 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 31-21-5 for 67 points in 57 games

• 2024-25 25-25-7 for 57 points in 57 games; they recorded points 67-68 in their 66th game.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 2-2-4

• Season: 29-83-112

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 1-1-2

• Season: 28-46-74

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 28 rookie goals trail only Montreal (30) for the most in the NHL while the 74 points are 3rd. Islander rookies have scored 17.3% of the team's goals, which is the highest percentage in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 31-21-5 overall; they are 16-10-2 at home and 15-11-3 on the road.

Pittsburgh is 28-15-12 overall; they are 13-8-7 at home and 15-7-5 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 18-11-4 against the East (11-6-2 vs. Metropolitan and 7-5-2 vs. Atlantic) and 13-10-1 against the West (5-7-1 vs. Central and 8-3-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 22-7-3 when scoring first and 9-14-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 10-5-7-1=23

Pittsburgh 11-12-12-0=35

The Isles are 9-14-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 2-1-1 when the shots are even and 20-6-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 31 saves; he is 19-13-2 this season and 12-6-0 vs. Pittsburgh.

Stuart Skinner made 18 saves; he is 19-13-4 this season and 2-3-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 (4:00); Pittsburgh was 0-2 (4:00).

The Isles are 16-5-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 15-16-3 when they do not. The Isles are 10-10-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 21-11-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 15-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 3-9-2 when they are outscored, and 13-11-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 24-3-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 7-18-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 19-5-5 in games decided by a single goal including 9-5 in regulation. They are 6-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 4-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 4-5-0 on the front end and 6-2-1 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be February 28-March 1 when the Isles visit Columbus and host Florida.

The Isles are 6-3-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 4-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (27:59); Pittsburgh: Parker Wotherspoon (23:00)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (24:35).

Face-offs

Isles 30, Pittsburgh 26 (54%)

Casey Cizikas won 9 of 13 for the Isles; Sidney Crosby won 17 of 26 for Pittsburgh.

Hit Count

Isles 22 (Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau -4)

Pittsburgh 25 (Connor Clifton -6)

Fights

None. Season total: 5 (Mayfield -2, MacLean, Lee, DeAngelo)

Blocked Shots

Isles 12 (Ryan Pulock -4)

Pittsburgh 23 (Parker Wotherspoon -3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 46, Pittsburgh 63

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 40, Pittsburgh 56

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Tony DeAngelo +7

Pittsburgh: Rickard Rakell +11

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 9, Pittsburgh 12

5-on-5: Isles 8, Pittsburgh 11

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), (Cal Ritchie -INJ), Adam Boqvist, Max Shabanov

Games Lost to injury: 281. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Anders Lee (139) is the Islanders' ironman. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, Tony DeAngelo, and Emil Heineman have also played in every game this season. Of those, DeAngelo, who played the final 35 games of last season, has the longest streak (92).

National TV Games

Including tonight, the Isles are 4-2-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on ESPN March 1st vs. Florida.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-6-2 in matinee games this season; the remaining matinees are on March 28th vs Florida and April 11th vs Ottawa, both at 1:00pm. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-23-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 3 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13), (No goalie interference – NSH 1/31)

Opponents: 2 successful, 4 failures (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4), (Puck not shot out – EDM 1/15), (Offside – VAN 1/19)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (3): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6, NYR 1/28

Vs (7): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, WAS 11/30, WPG 1/13, BUF 1/24, WAS 2/2

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4, CGY 1/17

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (8): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57)10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT

Vs (4): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET); Roman Josi GWG (18:46 1/31 NSH)

OT Winners

For (6): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN, Bo Horvat 2/3 vs PIT

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Casey Cizikas 953 * 5. Brock Nelson 901 6. Bobby Nystrom 900 ** 7. Anders Lee 898…

17. Billy Harris 623 * 18. Stefan Persson 622 19. Adam Pelech 617 20. Ryan Pulock 615 21. Frans Nielsen 606 22. Kenny Jonsson 597 23. Garry Howatt 596 24. John Tonelli 594 25. Scott Mayfield 590 ** 26. Mathew Barzal 586

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 3. Denis Potvin 310 **

4. Clark Gillies 304 * 5. Anders Lee 300 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 * 18. Mathew Barzal 150…

22. Jason Blake 127 * 23. Duane Sutter 121 * 24. Casey Cizikas 120

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 3. Mike Bossy 553 **

4. Josh Bailey 396 * 5. Mathew Barzal 362…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 * 19. Anders Lee 238…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 * 24. Ed Westfall and Ryan Pulock 181…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 33. Casey Cizikas 156

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 * 910. John Tonelli 544 11. Bob Bourne 542 12. Anders Lee 538 *

13. Bob Nystrom 513 * 14. Mathew Barzal 511…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 276

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +87 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. Ryan Pulock +68 21. JP Parise +67 22. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 * 13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 29

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

4. Nick Leddy 198 * 5. Ryan Pulock 181 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 *10. Adam Pelech 142…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 * 17. Scott Mayfield 104

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 **

4. Nick Leddy 243 * 5. Ryan Pulock 237…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 170…

14. Dave Lewis 141 * 15. Tom Kurvers 134 * 16. Scott Mayfield 133

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 286…

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 144 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 28 * 2. Glenn Resch 25 3. Billy Smith 22 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

The Bridgeport Islanders are 19-19-2-2 on the season and hold a four-point lead over Springfield for the final playoff spot; Bridgeport hosts Providence on Wednesday.

Leaders: Goals: Adam Beckman 17; Assists: Marshall Warren and Matthew Maggio 18; Points: Beckman 28.

Goalies: Henrik Tikkanen 8-4-1, 2.36, .906; Marcus Hogberg 8-10-3, 2.97, .891

Season Series Stats

The season series is tied 1 game to 1 (Pittsburgh has earned 3 points to the Isles' 2).

The Isles are 7-2-0 at UBS Arena against the Penguins and have won the last four meetings. The final meeting of the season between the teams will also be at UBS Arena, on March 30th.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5th —ISLES AT NEW JERSEY 7:00PM

[MSGSN2 (pre-game at 6:30); WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles close out the pre-break portion of the schedule when they play the Devils at the Prudential Center.

The Isles have already swept the season series from the Rangers and now will look to do the same to the Devils; the Isles won in Newark in overtime on a Mathew Barzal goal and then defeated the Devils twice in two weeks at UBS Arena, winning by scores of 2-1 and 9-0.

The Isles are 6-0-1 in their last seven meetings with the Devils and have won four straight games in Newark. That is their longest winning steak in New Jersey since a six-game stretch that two wins in regulation, two in overtime, and two in shootouts.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.