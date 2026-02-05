Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

The Islanders face the Devils in final game before the Olympic break (7PM, MSGSN2)

Gameday-Away_1920x1080 26
By Luca Dallasta

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (31-21-5) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (28-26-2)

7 PM | PRUDENTIAL CENTER

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders head to New Jersey to face the Devils on Thursday night in their final game before the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina commence.

Bo Horvat’s OT goal helped New York top the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. Horvat’s overtime winner was part of a three-point game (2G, 1A) while Mathew Barzal (1G, 2A) also contributed three points in the winning effort. Matthew Schaefer (1G, 1A) and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Isles. Ilya Sorokin made 31 saves on 35 shots.

2526_TaleOfTheTape_Away_1920x1080 (12)

PROJECTED LINES

Below are the Islanders’ lines from Tuesday’s game against the Penguins. Check back on Thursday morning for any updates to the lineup.

Ondrej Palat – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Emil Heineman – Jonathan Drouin – Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas– Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

PENALTY KILLERS

New York’s penalty kill was perfect (two-for-two) for the second straight game on Tuesday night. They blanked the Capitals’ man-advantage on four occasions in the game prior.

The Isles own the eighth-best penalty kill (82.3%) in the NHL this season.

SCHAEFER MILESTONE WATCH

Matthew Schaefer found the back of the net again on Tuesday, as the rookie has goals in three of the Isles last four contests.

Schaefer is up to 16 goals in his first NHL campaign and needs one to tie Phil Housley (17) for the most tallies by an 18-year-old defenseman in Islanders history. His next goal will also tie Denis Potvin for the Isles franchise record for goals by a rookie defenseman.

The Islanders standout ranks second on the team with 39 points (16G, 23A) this season.

OVERTIME DOMINANCE

The Isles are a perfect 6-0 in the extra frame this season.

“When you start me, [Matthew Schaefer] and Bo [Horvat] I think there is so much offense out there for us to score,” Barzal said.. “And I think we just have a lot of smart players.”

In addition to Tuesday’s OT win over the Penguins, the other five teams the Isles knocked off in overtime this season were the Devils, Vegas Golden Knights, Utah Mammoth, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Minnesota Wild.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS

This is the fourth and final regular season meeting between the Islanders and Devils this year. The Isles are looking to sweep the season series for the first time since the 2018-19season.

The Isles are 3-0-0 against the Devils this season, scoring a 3-2 OT win on Nov. 10 in Jersey, a 2-1 win on Dec. 23 on Long Island and most recently a 9-0 win on Jan. 6.

The Islanders sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 67 points, two points up on the Columbus Blue Jackets (65 points) while the Devils have fallen to seventh with 58 points.

DEVILS NOTES

The Devils are coming off two consecutive defeats, with the most recent being a 3-0 shutout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Devils have slipped as of late and dropped four of their last five games.

New Jersey acquired forward Nick Bjugstad from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Thomas Bordeleau and a 2026 conditional fourth-round pick. Bjugstad, a veteran of 795 NHL games, has seven points (6G, 1A) in 35 games with the Blues this season.

Nico Hischier leads New Jersey in goals (18) and points (41) this season. He is two goals away from notching the sixth 20-goal season of his career.

Devils' rookie Arseny Gritsyuk has found some rhythm lately. The 24-year-old Russian winger has earned points in four of his last seven games, with five points (1G, 4A) in that stretch. Gritsyuk has climbed to seventh on the team with 23 points (9G, 14A) in 52 games this season.

Jack Hughes (lower-body) will not suit up against the Islanders on Thursday night. The Devils forward suffered the injury on Jan. 29 against the Nashville Predators. Hughes had points in eight of his last 10 games prior to the injury. He ranks third on the Devils with 36 points (12G, 24A) in 36 games this season and is expected to represent Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina next week.

Luke Hughes (shoulder, LTIR) will also miss Thursday’s contest. Hughes was placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve on Jan. 21. He has 13 hits, 39 blocked shots, 18 takeaways and leads all Devils defensemen with 26 points (5G, 21A) this season.

The Devils penalty kill (78.5%) ranks 18th in the NHL, but they’ve soared to fourth at 86.1% since the turn of the calendar year. New Jersey has allowed one power-play goal in one of their last nine games.

News Feed

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Penguins 4 OT

Horvat Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Isles Top Penguins 5-4 in Overtime

Takeaways: Horvat’s OT Winner Powers Islanders Past Penguins 5-4 Win

Community Hero of the Month Supported by Northwell: Shane Bula, Brad Tatarian and Joseph Howard

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 2, 2026

Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins

The Skinny: Capitals 4, Islanders 1

The ONE Group Brings Iconic Benihana Flavor to UBS Arena

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-1 Decision to Capitals

Isles Day-to-Day: Line Changes vs Capitals, Drouin In and Rittich to Start

Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals

The Skinny: Predators 4, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Let Multiple Leads Slip in 4-3 Loss to Nashville

Isles Day-to-Day: Cizikas In Vs Predators

Game Preview: Islanders vs Predators

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 30

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Rangers 1

Takeaways: Islanders Sweep Season Series Over Rangers With 2-1 Win