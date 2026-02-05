Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

DEVILS NOTES

The Devils are coming off two consecutive defeats, with the most recent being a 3-0 shutout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Devils have slipped as of late and dropped four of their last five games.

New Jersey acquired forward Nick Bjugstad from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Thomas Bordeleau and a 2026 conditional fourth-round pick. Bjugstad, a veteran of 795 NHL games, has seven points (6G, 1A) in 35 games with the Blues this season.

Nico Hischier leads New Jersey in goals (18) and points (41) this season. He is two goals away from notching the sixth 20-goal season of his career.

Devils' rookie Arseny Gritsyuk has found some rhythm lately. The 24-year-old Russian winger has earned points in four of his last seven games, with five points (1G, 4A) in that stretch. Gritsyuk has climbed to seventh on the team with 23 points (9G, 14A) in 52 games this season.

Jack Hughes (lower-body) will not suit up against the Islanders on Thursday night. The Devils forward suffered the injury on Jan. 29 against the Nashville Predators. Hughes had points in eight of his last 10 games prior to the injury. He ranks third on the Devils with 36 points (12G, 24A) in 36 games this season and is expected to represent Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina next week.

Luke Hughes (shoulder, LTIR) will also miss Thursday’s contest. Hughes was placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve on Jan. 21. He has 13 hits, 39 blocked shots, 18 takeaways and leads all Devils defensemen with 26 points (5G, 21A) this season.

The Devils penalty kill (78.5%) ranks 18th in the NHL, but they’ve soared to fourth at 86.1% since the turn of the calendar year. New Jersey has allowed one power-play goal in one of their last nine games.